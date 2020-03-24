Cleaning the garage can be daunting, but here are five steps to getting it done with less stress.
1. Start from the top.
Start cleaning from the top and work your way down. Get rid of cobwebs with a broom and dust light fixtures. Move boxes or objects on top of the pile and work your way to the bottom.
2. Sort into five piles.
Sort objects into five piles: Keep, Donate, Move, Sell, and Throw Away. Things that can be affected by extreme temperatures, attract bugs, or ignite flames should be moved other areas.
3. A place for everything.
Properly store any items you do decide to keep by installing a shelving unit or adding storage bins.
4. Paint the floor.
After emptying and cleaning the garage, paint the floor to make the space easier to sweep and mop.
5. Teamwork makes the dream work.
Cleaning a messy garage is easier with extra help. Get friends and family involved, order a pizza, and take on the garage together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.