Facebook details how to socialize while staying home while using Facebook Messenger.
1. How can I video chat on Facebook?
• Click the messenger logo at the top right of the screen.
• Open a conversation with the person or people you want to video chat with.
• Click the video camera logo in the top right corner of the chat window.
2. What if my screen locks during a call?
If your screen locks during a call, your video may continue to stream. If you’re ready to end a call, be sure to hang up before locking your computer.
3. What if I'm still having trouble?
Make sure you're using a supported browser, and that your camera and microphone are set up correctly.
