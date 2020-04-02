Facebook details how to socialize while staying home while using Facebook Messenger.

1. How can I video chat on Facebook?

• Click the messenger logo at the top right of the screen.

• Open a conversation with the person or people you want to video chat with.

• Click the video camera logo in the top right corner of the chat window.

2. What if my screen locks during a call?

If your screen locks during a call, your video may continue to stream. If you’re ready to end a call, be sure to hang up before locking your computer.

3. What if I'm still having trouble?

Make sure you're using a supported browser, and that your camera and microphone are set up correctly.

