It's almost time to kick up some dirt at the Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford "The Buck Starts Here" HiLo Pro Rodeo presented by Big V Feeds.
It's set for the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, March 4 and 5. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. on both nights.
Preparations for the event continued this week at the Expo Center.
"The dirt's been brought in," said Expo Manager Krystal Bess. "We'll start setting up the arena on Wednesday."
Bess said lots of people are looking forward to the rodeo's return this week following last year's hiatus.
"We didn't get to have the rodeo in 2021 due to COVID," Bess said. "We're excited to bring it back."
Along with those who will be watching from the stands, those who will be competing in the arena are also looking forward to the Professional Cowboys Rodeo Association event's return to McAlester.
"We have over 250 competitors signed up for each night," Bess said. "It's going to be rough and ready."
A number of traditional events are set for the rodeo, including bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Some tough four-legged competitors will also be part of the rodeo.
"We'll have the same stock that's at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas," said Bess.
Also, the Verner Family Clydesdales will be at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds, adjacent to the Expo Center, from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday and from 2 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, for the public to view, Bess said.
Other speciality events are also part of the rodeo.
"Sam Wampler is doing a calf-scramble for kids," Bess said. She said they will get the chance to pill a ribbon from a calf to win $500.
The Bo Posey Band is back this year to play for the rodeo dance in the banquet hall at the Expo Center, she said.
Advance rodeo tickets are available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Josh Hass Insurance Agency at 214 E. Choctaw Ave. "You can receive a $2 discount through Thursday at 5 p.m.," Bess said. Tickets can be purchased online through itickets.com, she said.
Tickets will also be offered at the Expo Center on the nights of the rodeos, as long as there are seats still available. Cost is $15 for general admission and $20 for chute tickets, which are closer to the chute that will release the rodeo livestock.
Children's tickets are $10 for pre-sale and $12 at the gate, Bess said. She said no children's tickets will be available for Saturday, meaning children will not be able to get a discounted ticket that night and will need a regular-priced ticket to attend.
Bess said Monday that all of the VIP tickets had been sold out for Saturday night. "I have one left for Friday," she said.
She had some advice for those wanting to attend the HiLo Pro Rodeo at the Expo Center.
"Get your tickets early — its going to sell-out," said Bess.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
