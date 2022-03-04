Texas Gentlemen to open Dancing Rabbit July show

The versatile band known as Texas Gentlemen is set to open the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's July 16 summer show.
"I know it will be hot, but anybody who misses this show will miss the best show that McAlester's ever seen," said Dancing Rabbit Music Association Vice President Josh Hass.
"I'm talking sheer talent," said Hass, who said the band is very capable of headlining the July event.
Once again, plans call for the music to be presented to the public free of charge on the outdoor stage which will be set up along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Streets.
The Texas Gentlemen, also known as the Gents, consists of a group of Dallas-based musicians, including studio musicians as well as backing musicians for other artists. They've been compared to other groups of studio musicians, including the famed Wrecking Crew from Los Angeles and the Muscle Shoals studio musicians in Alabama.
They've served as the backing band for a number of acclaimed artists, joining Kris Kristofferson for his performance at the 2016 Newport Folk Festival. They've also backed artists such as George Strait, Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes at private events.
When performing as the Gents their music has been described as "Texas Funk." Their albums include their debut "TX Jelly" and their newest release "Floor It!!!"
"They will be far and away the best we've had," said Hass.
In addition to the music, the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows also include vendors and food trucks, along with an available beer garden nearby.
This year's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival opens with the May 7 show, headlined by acclaimed Oklahoma artist John Moreland, with John Calvin Abney, along with concert openers Travis Linville and Joe Pug.
It will be followed by the June 11 edition of the Dancing Rabbit series, headlined by rock-rappers Flobots, joined by concert openers Stroke 9 and Josie Dunne.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Association hosts the Dancing Rabbit Fest shows, with plenty of support and help from other volunteers and sponsors. The idea is to make McAlester once again a hub for live music.
It started in 2021, with shows in May, June and July featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens respectively, as well as supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
The other artists for the Dancing Rabbit's July 16 show will be announced over the next two weeks.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
