The city of McAlester has hired temporary workers, along with using inmates and returning furloughed city employees to help cut down on the city's overgrown cemeteries and parks.
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said he's taking steps to address the issue, beginning with the Oak Hill and North Town cemeteries. He also spoke of how the city got into the situation.
"In a perfect world, we had five employees in the cemetery," Stasiak said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also temporarily put a halt to getting inmate employees to help with the tasks.
"Until this summer, we could get four or five inmates," said Stasiak. "We haven't had any inmates since March."
In addition to the loss of inmate workers, Stasiak noted that a number of employees were either furloughed or empty positions were left vacant due to the city's budget challenges.
"We went from five to two employees," he said of the city's cemetery staff.
Mowing, weed eating and doing other related duties at both parks is on a 17-day turnaround cycle, the city manager said.
"As you go from one cemetery to another, it's time to mow again," he said. He said it was virtually impossible for the two employees to keep up with the workload.
But changes are underway.
"The Parks and Recreation Department is our backup for mowing and its now fully staffed with 11 employees," Stasiak said. They're assisting with the lawn mowing and weed eating, he said.
Inmates from the Pittsburg County Jail are now available once more on a limited basis.
"On Thursday and Friday, we get two inmates from the county jail," said Stasiak. "We've also hired a bunch of temporary employees from a staffing agency in town."
Stasiak said six temporary employees worked Friday and eight on Saturday.
Stasiak estimated everybody will be finishing up the cemeteries this week," Stasiak said. "Then we'll go to the parks that are getting out of control."
Stasiak said the city has 17 parks to maintain. He thinks the city workers deserve lots of credit.
"We have a wonderful group of people who work tirelessly, day in and day out," Stasiak said. "We're still not anywhere near where we need to be staffing-wise. But they come here, working every day as hard as they can to make a difference in this community."
Stasiak noted the heat index was forecast at 108 degrees on Monday, but the city employees were out mowing and temporary workers were handling the weed eating.
While the city had better-than-expected sales tax returns from the Oklahoma Tax Commission during the most recent sales tax distribution — which allowed furloughed employees to be called back to work — the city administration is watching to see if the uptick continues. That could allow the city to fill more vacancies.
"Until this economy turns around, we're not going to have the people we need to maintain this city like we want, but we're working hard to get it done," said Stasiak.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
