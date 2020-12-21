TEAM work is key to equine therapy

Mandy Carter feels the perfect place to achieve that peaceful, easy feeling is on the back of a horse.
She wants to share that feeling with others and to help achieve her goal, she got involved with TEAM — the Therapeutic Equestrian Association of McAlester.
"We are an equine-assisted therapeutic educational program," Carter said.
The idea is for individuals to experience therapeutic benefits through learning to care for and to ride horses. TEAM is designed for all those who might benefit from the program.
"We all have our struggles," Carter said. "It's the degree that's different."
Participants use a site at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds, with the horses are ordinarily kept at another location until they are brought to the fairgrounds for the TEAM sessions.
Carter feels the TEAM program is not only beneficial to those who are direct participants in the program, but to those who assist with it as well.
"Even the people that volunteer get therapy," Carter said.
TEAM serves where the need is. Clients range in age form the current youngest, who is 7, to the oldest, who is around 42.
"We have a lot of clients with autism; several with with high anxiety, several with developmental delay and some with Downs Syndrome," Carter said.
Some have been with the program so long that they have grown out it as clients.They continue as adult volunteers helping bring TEAM to others.
"I have an adult volunteer with autism," Carter said. "Now, he and his sister come out and help a young man with cerebral palsy."
TEAM has been associated with McAlester Public Schools including Emerson, Parker, Puterbaugh and the McAlester Achievement Center. COVID-19 put a halt to the schools' involvement earlier this year. Before the temporary stoppage, the TEAM-school partnership was thriving, with schools bringing out seven students at a time to take part in the program.
"They would come out once a week for an hour and a-half," Carter said. They learned how to handle the horses."
Some of the older students at the school learned to help with the younger ones.
"They were somebody's hero that day," Carter said. "That was large to them."
While the school sessions have been temporarily stopped due to COVID-19, TEAM work continues through parents and others who bring their children to the program on their own.
"One of the things I would like to do is be a resource on a larger scale," Carter said. She would like to see the program expanded so clients, especially students, could spend more time on it.
"If it happens, they could come for three or four hours a day," Carter said.
It's not all about riding horses. Students do certain tasks with the idea of helping them learn responsibility, such as leading horses and cleaning stalls.
"It would be a truly alternative education," said Carter. "I believe McAlester is interested in pursuing that when things settle down a little bit. We have the potential to do this on a larger scale."
When Carter is not working at TEAM, she teaches English at Krebs Public Schools.
TEAM is a nonprofit organization, Carter said. Board members include Pat Bond, Rick Caywood, Nancy Adcock, Jonathan Schulz, Terry Jones and Mary Calbert.
Carter originally got into the program to try an reach at-risk youth. Now, she hopes to reach out and help even more individuals through TEAM therapy.
"We're really an untapped resource," said Carter. "One of the things I would like to do is be a resource on a larger scale."
