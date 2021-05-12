Taylor Chambers named an EOSC Outstanding Graduate

WILBURTON, OK (May 12, 2021)– Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Taylor Chambers of Tushka, OK was named the Outstanding Agriculture Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Dean Larriann Livingston presented the award.
One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2021 Outstanding Graduates include James Roy Cash of Broken Bow, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; TiJanae’ Simmons of Houston, TX, Business Division; Madelyn Burks of Crowder, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe, Nursing Division; Jeremy Chapman of Fort Smith, AR and Ryan Stockton of Ada, OK, Respiratory Therapy Division; and Gabriel Gibson of Blocker, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
Chambers graduated in the top ten percent of her class with an associate degree in agriculture economics and an overall 4.0 grade point average. She is a Presidential Scholar and was recently named to the 2021 All-Oklahoma Academic Team. Chambers was also selected as a 2021 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar.
During her time at Eastern, Chambers was involved in numerous student organizations and served in many leadership roles. She served as president of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, the vice president of the Eastern Student Government Association, and vice president of the Aggie Club. She was also a member of the Meats Judging Team, Soils Judging Team, and a member of the Agriculture Ambassador Leadership Program.
Taylor is the daughter of Chad and Peggy Chambers of Tushka, OK. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University this fall where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in agricultural sciences and natural resources as an agribusiness/agricultural communications double major.
