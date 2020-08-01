It seems like just yesterday I was starting my 10-week internship. It is now the last week of my time here and I can say that this has been a great learning experience to say the least. None of us expected that these 10 weeks would be done virtually. However, this has been an amazing experience.
Starting out I was able to work with the amazing 4-H members Pittsburg county has in creating officer spotlights for the county officers and county ambassadors. These officer spotlights are posted every Wednesday to the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Facebook page. We have seen a great outcome from these posts and have gotten to honor our county officers during their terms.
Throughout the summer, I have been working with 4-H members in creating video content for the county Facebook page in something related to their project areas. We have filmed just about everything; from playing guitar, to creating posters, to cooking and babysitting, to bird feeders. As of now we have created 30 videos that have reached almost 25,000 people. These 4-H members have worked so hard to create content for others during this pandemic and they should be praised for their hard work.
For myself, I was able to create 4 videos focusing on mental health. During these times of COVID-19 and having to be in quarantine, mental health has been put on the backburner for many people. I wanted to make videos of things to do to help improve mental health. Through my videos, I created Tassel bookmarks, reverse Tie- Dye, stress balls, and calming bottles. These were activities families could do together and found major success from them. Reading and taking time for ourselves are great ways to put aside the busy things of life and focus on mental health.
With the end of my internship quickly approaching, I want to thank you to the county staff and amazing people I have had the honor of working with this summer. Pittsburg county will hold a special place in my heart and I can tell you all that the 4-H members in this county are great and are going to do amazing things in the future.
For more information about 4-H please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email Greg Owen at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.