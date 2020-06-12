Taxi service business has 'picked up'

Brian West's taxi service is rolling along again — and has new cars in the fleet.
The owner of Rover Taxi and OK Lawn and Pest Control in McAlester faced financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, but West said the taxi service is rebounding and got four Nissan Leaf vehicles.
"It's picked up," West said. "We had our best week that we've ever had last week — and I would imagine this week would be very similar."
West said Rover Taxi is serving 60-80 daily customers with a goal of getting to 125 per day.
Customers often schedule rides to get groceries and set destinations as far as Tulsa so West focused on more storage space and gas mileage in the purchases.
West bought four Nissan Leaf cars from Fenton Nisson in McAlester, one apiece in red, white, blue and black, all with electric charges in the front of the vehicle.
"I love them," West said. "Everything lined up perfectly for us to pull this off."
Rover Taxi was set to get new Tesla Model 3s before one was totaled and West cancelled three others he'd ordered.
"I had to reevalute what we were going to do and I decided to buy something local that could be fixed local because we had the hassle of it always had to be towed to Oklahoma City," West said.
He said dash cams for the cars had arrived and would be installed soon at a local business.
Rover Taxi has nine drivers with a few declining to return since the onset of the coronavirus.
West said he "had everything in a better position than I ever thought possible" before the pandemic, but still took precautions amid the pandemic to ensure his business and employees were OK.
He said Arvest Bank helped by deferring loans for six months, and a $98,000 loan from the Small Business Association helped pay off some debt.
The U.S. Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus response bill, known as the CARES Act, that includes $377 billion to help small businesses recover from economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.