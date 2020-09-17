Following two straight months showing increases, city of McAlester sales tax returns from the Oklahoma Tax Commission for September took a dip when compared to the same time in 2019.
However, the city’s use tax returns from the OTC continued to show an increase over the same time last year, leaving the city slightly ahead for the September returns, which reflect July business.
And when total sales and use tax returns for the first three months of the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year are compared to September, August and July from the same time last year, the city’s combined sales and use taxes returns from the OTC are $124,153.02 higher than the same time in 2019 — even with the economic challenges resulting from resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Some city officials had braced for an extreme dip in light of the shutdowns, unemployment and other factors arising from the pandemic, but so far the numbers are trending upward, with the exception of the city’s sales tax return for September, which reflects July business.
In the most recent tax returns, the OTC returned $1,285,524.24 to the city of McAlester in the September disbursement, compared to $1,326,730.24 the same time a year ago — which is $41,206 lower than the city’s sales tax returns for the same time in 2019.
By contrast, the OTC disbursed $160,380.17 in use tax collections for September, compared to $118,649.43 for Sept. 2019, which is $41,730.75 more than the same time last year.
When the two amounts are added together, the city comes out $524 ahead for its combined September sales and use tax returns when compared to the same time a year ago.
The dip in city sales tax disbursements for September follows sales tax returns for August and July showing two consecutive months of increases when compared to the same months in 2019, while the use tax returns were higher as well for the current fiscal year, when the following returns are tabulated:
• August — Sales tax returns to the city of McAlester for August, reflecting June business, show the city had a sales tax disbursement of $1,340, 796.18, compared to $1,299,328.35 for the same time period in 2019, showing the city receiving an additional $41,467.83 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Use tax returns for August were also higher than the previous year, with $143,909.39 returned to the city, compared to $102,938.36 for the same month in 2019 — which is $40,971.03 better than the previous year.
• July — Distributions of sales tax returns to the city of McAlester from the OTC totaled $1,368,162.67 for July 2020, compared to $1,354,633.54 for the same time period a year ago, which is an increase of $13,239.13.
Use tax returns for the city were $156,662.77 in July, compared to $87,991.46 a year ago, reflecting an increase of $68,631.31. when compared to the same time last year.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
