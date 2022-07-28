Oklahoma’s tax commission is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit in which attorneys for a McAlester couple argue the state does not have jurisdiction to tax tribal members.
Attorneys for Nellie and Harold Meashintubby asked a federal judge to rule the Choctaw Nation Reservation is “Indian Country” under federal law and to prohibit the Oklahoma Tax Commission from taxing the couple.
The lawsuit states the Meashintubbys claimed exemptions on their 2017 and 2020 tax returns on the basis they lived and earned income from sources within the Choctaw Nation Reservation, with the OTC denying the claim with “no legal basis.”
Attorneys for OTC filed a motion to dismiss the case this week, stating the federal Tax Injunction Act prohibits the lawsuit.
“The Tax Injunction Act is designed to foreclose precisely this kind of lawsuit,” the OTC’s motion states. “Where a taxpayer has an adequate remedy under state law, the Act deprives a federal court of subject-matter jurisdiction to enjoin the assessment and collection of state taxes; to issue declaratory relief interfering with state taxation; and to order the refund of state taxes.”
Attorneys for the couple asked in their lawsuit if the federal Tax Injunction Act or other law prohibits relief from income taxes, then the judge would be asked to order an injunction against the state from imposing and taking any assertive action to collect interest or to penalize the couple under state law.
The OTC claims that the Act would prohibit a judge from ordering an injunction “because any federal relief would disrupt state tax administration.”
OTC’s attorneys also claim that “no amendment” to the couple’s lawsuit “would cure the defects that require dismissal.”
The lawsuit comes after the Supreme Court’s July 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, and subsequent rulings by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that extended “Indian Country” to reservations in eastern Oklahoma for criminal jurisdiction purposes.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Oklahoma's criminal appeals court in 2021 applied the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Seminole, and Quapaw Nations in eastern Oklahoma. The ruling gave the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in certain major cases involving Native American defendants within “Indian Country”, as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.
“Even though McGirt involved a criminal jurisdiction question under the Major Crimes Act, the Indian Country classification for the reservation lands applies to both civil and criminal jurisdiction issues,” the couple’s lawsuit states.
In April, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council authorized a lawsuit to be filed in federal court in the name of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation seeking relief on behalf of the Nation and its citizens against tbe state's taxation within the boundaries of its reservation.
The suit would assert Oklahoma "lacks jurisdiction to assess, levy and collect state taxes upon the income of tribal members who reside and earn income from sources within the Indian Country to which the tribal member belongs."
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
