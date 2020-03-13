A local school superintendent is accused of child abuse following an incident at the school.
John Wilcox, 57, identified in court documents as the superintendent of Tannehill Public Schools, is accused of pushing a child into a wall, resulting in the child breaking a collar bone.
Wilcox appeared in court with his attorney Friday afternoon and was granted a release on his own recognizance by District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin.
Prosecutors objected to the OR bond and asked for a $10,000 bond due to the seriousness of the crime.
McLaughlin agreed to the OR bond after finding Wilcox was not a flight risk.
Following the hearing, Wilcox went to the Pittsburg County Jail to be formally booked on the charge. There is no arrest process for an OR bond.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states deputies were dispatched to the emergency room due to a child stating he was pushed by a teacher.
The child's parent said she received a phone call stating her son was "involved in some sort of altercation" at Tannehill Public Schools, the affidavit states.
In an interview with the child, the affidavit states he was escorted to the office and when he attempted to leave the office, that is when Wilcox pushed him into a wall.
A witness at the school told the investigator that the child was cussing and resisting staff and Wilcox got up from his desk to assist, the affidavit states.
The witness said the child began to "pull away" from Wilcox and when the child attempted to run out to the office the child and Wilcox "got tangled up," the report states.
In the report, Wilcox told investigators that the child was taken to the office for not complying with school staff and he told the child that he could stay in the office "to calm down."
When the child attempted to leave the office, Wilcox said he blocked the doorway with his body and the child attempted to squeeze by him, the affidavit states.
At that time, Wilcox told the investigator he turned with both hands up and pushed the child back and that is when the child fell and hit the wall approximately one foot above the floor, according to the report.
The affidavit states that after speaking with Wilcox, the deputy was notified by the child's mother that the child had a broken collarbone.
McLaughlin scheduled Wilcox's preliminary hearing conference for 8:30 a.m. on April 17.
