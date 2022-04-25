Tanker truck to help fight fires in county

A water tanker truck donated to the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management will be available to fight fires throughout the county.
Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said the truck is a 5,000 gallon semi pumper that will be used by the Pittsburg County Wildland Task Force to fight fires where needed. Plans call for the truck to be operated by Emergency Management personnel, but the water tanker truck's assistance can also be requested by all of the fire departments in Pittsburg County.
Enloe said the truck can be driven by anyone from Emergency Management, except for the office staff.
"We'll use it for the task force and for the fire departments when fighting fires," Enloe said. "It will be used to fight fires in the county."
Pittsburg County commissioners voted Monday to accept the Indianola Volunteer Fire Department's donation of the used tanker truck to the Office of Emergency Management.
"They bought a new tanker truck and didn't need this one anymore," Enloe said of the Indianola Fire Department's donation. "They donated it to us for use, county-wide."
Enloe expects the new tanker to be a valuable asset when fighting fires.
"We appreciate them donating it to us to help with our county response," Enloe said.
Joining County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith voting unanimously to accept the donation were District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
In other action, commissioners approved a Juvenile Services Detention Agreement between Pittsburg County and Tulsa County on behalf of the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center for the 2023 Fiscal Year at the rate of $68.25 per day.
Commissioners also held a public hearing on a proposal to close Baker Avenue, a platted road between Lots 23-26 and 17-22, Block I, in the Sooner Haven Addition. Marcus Reagan and Cheryl Crandle spoke to commissioners regarding the requested road closure.
"It runs between our house and the neighbors' house," Reagan said. "We want to get it closed so we can get it cleaned up."
Crandle agreed. She said the platted road is not currently being maintained.
Smith said the county sent notifications by certified mail to those living in the area and he hasn't heard of any opposition to the request for closure. He expected the matter to be on next Monday's meeting agenda calling for commissioners to vote on the request.
Prior to the hearing, Rogers said the platted road goes to a dead end.
Commissioners did not take any action on an item calling for the approval or disapproval of a license between the Department of the Army, Eufaula Lake, and Pittsburg County for the operation and maintenance of the road, parking area and boat ramp in Section 21, Township 9 North, Range 17 East, in District 1.
Rogers said the Army Corps of Engineers asked the commissioners to take on the road maintenance, but he said there is no public boat house at the site.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
