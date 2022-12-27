Bob "Taco Bob" Woolman is closing his longtime McAlester restaurant after 38 years in the same location.
Woolman said the last day his Taco Bob's Fiesta Grille would be open for business before closing for good would be Friday, Dec. 23.
The restaurant, specializing in both Mexican and American food, has been at the same location at 307 S. Main St. since 1984 — a total of 38 years. Prior to that, Woolman operated the Taco Hut restaurant in Tandy Town.
Some local residents have practically grown up at Taco Bob's, going to the restaurant as children and then growing up to take their children to dine at the popular McAlester establishment.
Woolman, who is originally from Gallup, New Mexico, obtained his first McAlester restaurant in 1974, when he bought the Taco Hut in the Tandy Town Shopping Center. He had no experience at operating a restaurant when he made the purchase.
"When I bought the Taco Hut, I had never ran a restaurant or anything," Woolman said.
Still, he felt confident in taking on the venture.
"I thought 'I can do this,'" he said. "When the opportunity arose, I bought it."
Soon, he felt he had made his Taco Hut venture a success and he found he liked operating a restaurant.
"It gets in your blood," said Woolman.
He later sold Taco Hut and opened another restaurant he named Taco Pronto. Many Taco Pronto patrons and their children spontaneously gave Woolman a new nickname that would stick with him — Taco Bob.
"People just started calling me that," Woolman said, especially the children who were coming to eat with their parents or grandparents.
When Woolman remodeled Taco Pronto in 2007, he dubbed the refurbished facility Taco Bob's Fiesta Grille.
Through the years, Woolman met many McAlester-area residents when they walked through the doors of his restaurant.
"There are probably very few people here I haven't met," Woolman said. Having a chat with Taco Bob when checking in and paying out has become a tradition for many restaurant patrons.
Taco Bob's has served everyone from individual diners to gatherings of families and friends, work crews and others. His large dining area has been used for everything from family and school reunions to birthday parties, business parties and a meeting room for civic groups in the city.
What does he feel has been the secret to his success?
"The customers," Woolman said. "I try to make it feel like home." Many patrons feel that his worked both ways. Some of his more artistic patrons have gifted him over the years with items such as paintings, drawings, carvings and even hand-painted Christmas ornaments.
Some of the staff at Taco Bob's are longtime workers at the restaurant. His daytime waitress staff alone includes Susan McGee, who has worked at the restaurant for 25 years; Roshelle Williams, who's been there eight years; Angela Anderson, with seven years and Allie McGee, who's worked there five years.
The buyer who plans to put in a new Mexican restaurant at the site told him his employees can continue to work there if they want, Woolman said.
He recently put his property up for sale, but he said he did not expect everything to happen as quick as it did.
"It's a bittersweet deal for me," he said. "It's one of those things where you know when it's time."
Woolman still has family in McAlester and he said he plans to continue living in the McAlester area. He said he's not decided what he will do next.
One things for sure — many of Taco Bob's patrons will miss both the restaurant and its namesake. That includes longtime residents as well as those who are relatively new to the area, such as Kim Myers and her family. She called Taco Bob a McAlester icon.
"I was thankful to have a place to take my family over and over, with a friendly staff and it's consistent, and consistently good food,"Myers said.
"I often ran into my neighbors, who I wouldn't see in the neighborhood, but would see at Taco Bob's," she said.
"I know the community would like to thank him."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
