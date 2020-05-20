Symbiotic Aquaponic and the Modoc Nation will host a one- day, online Introduction to Aquaponics course on June 27. The course is open to the public.
The workshop will teach the science and business basics of aquaponics. During the class practitioners and experts will discuss topics such as the different types of aquaponics systems, fish and plant species selection, water testing, system maintenance, and more.
This class is offered in partnership with the Modoc Nation and the Native American Agriculture Fund (NAAF). Twenty-three scholarships will be available to members of any Native American tribes.
“We’re offering this class with the Modoc Nation for the first time,” Symbiotic CEO and co- owner Kaben Smallwood said, “We’re hoping this will benefit Native American entrepreneurs as well as the Miami community.”
The Modoc Nation installed its first aquaponics system this year. Called the Maklaks Farm, or “the people’s farm” in Modoc, this system will grow produce and fish for tribal members as well as the tribe’s restaurant, The Stables.
“We are thrilled to be able to be able to expand our agricultural services program and teach a new set of skills to our younger generation of Native farmers,” said Modoc Nation Council Member Tyler Scifers. “The Maklaks Farm, not only enables us to continue our well-established ranching tradition, it also empowers our members to grow in the area of climate-controlled agriculture, an opportunity we have not had previously.”
Registration includes course materials. The early-bird price for general members of the community is $35 per seat with special group rates for groups of four or more.
Due to digital capacity and to ensure high quality interaction the workshop is limited to the first 50 participants.
The class will be conducted online via video conference from 9:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Registration for the event is open to the public and available online at www.symbioticaquaponic.com.
For more information please contact aquaponics@modocnation.com or call 913-735-6618.
