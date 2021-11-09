Kathy Hunt said she wants breast cancer to just be a blip on the radar.
The longtime McAlester Public School educator said chemo treatments made her hands and feet swell before her nails fell off, her hair fell out, and she leaned heavily on support of friends and family as she battled breast cancer.
But she stood as the keynote speaker of Tuesday's Pink Ribbon Luncheon at the First United Methodist Church in McAlester to share her story.
"Cancer is brutal but it doesn't have to get the last word," Kathy told attendees.
Kathy's career in education spans 40 years as a teacher at several McAlester campuses before becoming a principal.
She was the principal at Edmond Doyle Elementary during the two years it was named a National Blue Ribbon School. Kathy was also one of eight principals in the country to receive the Terrell H. Bell award in 2014.
Kathy said she scheduled a mammogram and exam two years ago after missing the previous year and her doctor spoke with her about the results.
"They called me back and they gave the news that no one ever wants to hear — 'you've got cancer,'" Kathy said.
Doctors told Kathy she had triple HER2-positive breast cancer — a type of cancer that tends to grow and spread faster than others, but respond to treatment with drugs that target the HER2 protein.
Kathy said she had a one-centimeter tumor with two tails "signifying that it was about to take off in my body."
"Do not delay a mammogram," Kathy told attendees. "I couldn't feel it," I would never have known it was there. You have to make sure that's something you do once a year."
Kathy talked about family members and friends showing their support — as well as friendly medical staff along the journey.
The only aspect Kathy said she cried about was when she thought about not having hair due to the chemo treatments. She said shaving her head made her feel "some control over an uncontrollable situation."
Kathy said her grandchildren shaved their heads or had a cancer awareness sign cut into their hair to show support — and she felt grateful for Ashley Lerblance's help at the TLC Wig Closet, which offers resources and assistance for breast cancer patients.
"I will always cherish her because she helped me more than she probably even realized," Kathy said. "She told me to sport that bald head with pride."
Kathy thanked family, friends, medical staff, coworkers and more their support throughout her cancer battle — adding she gained courage from hearing cancer survivor stories at previous Pink Ribbon Luncheons in McAlester.
Last year's Pink Ribbon Luncheon in McAlester was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns but returned this year as a fundraiser for breast cancer patients in southeast Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Project Woman is an organization that pays for mammograms, diagnostic procedures, mastectomies and more for breast cancer patients.
More than 300 people attended the first Pink Ribbon Luncheon in 1999 at McAlester Regional Health Center with the late former district attorney and judge Donnita Wynn organizing the event.
Oklahoma Project Woman Executive Director Anne Bogie said the organization aims to help breast cancer patients with anything they need.
"We are so grateful for the opportunities to support people and raise money for people in this community," she said.
"Cancer is not cheap and I'm so glad that that's what you're doing here is raising money for people who have no resources," Kathy said. "Cancer doesn't just effect the person that has it — it effects every person that loves that person."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
