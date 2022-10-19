The nation's top court denied an execution stay for an Oklahoma inmate set to be executed Thursday.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for Writ of Certiorari on Wednesday, one day before Benjamin Cole is scheduled to be executed at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Cole was convicted and sentenced to death in the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter Brianna in Rogers County.
Court records state Cole was playing a video game in December 2002 when his infant daughter started crying. He paused the game, bent the child in half to the point of breaking her spine and tearing her aorta, then started his game.
Cole denied any issue when the child’s mom found her and asked him why she turned blue and foamed at the mouth. The child later died at the hospital.
State and federal courts have since rejected claims and competency challenges brought in Cole's case in 2015 before Oklahoma's moratorium on executions.
Oklahoma's parole board previously voted 3-2 to deny him clemency in August 2015 after attorneys and a doctor described Cole's mental state as declining.
Defense attorneys said Cole would crawl on the floor and refuse to talk with attorneys or doctors during visits. An assistant attorney general argued those were choices Cole made and prison staff said Cole acknowledged his execution date.
Cole declined to appear for the 2015 clemency hearing — but he appeared in a competency hearing later that month and answered few questions. Cole told a judge he was being executed to "Go home to be with Jesus," according to reports at the time, before a jury found him competent to proceed.
Public defenders reiterated concerns last month in a hearing over a writ mandamus petition as Cole remained silent and slumped over in a wheelchair with handcuffs around bruised marks on his wrists. He momentarily lifted himself upright with little to no reaction when defense attorneys asked him questions.
Court filings show Cole exhibited detached and incongruent behavior, an MRI showed a lesion on his brain, and doctors diagnosed him with schizophrenia.
OSP Warden Jim Farris testified at the hearing he reviewed multiple clinical reports on Cole before declining to refer the case to the Pittsburg County DA.
He testified to reviewing a report from state forensic psychologist Scott Orth, who wrote Cole didn’t show significant signs or impairment during their session in July at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita.
Defense attorneys maintain Cole suffers brain damage from multiple childhood and early adulthood head traumas and a family history of mental illness. An MRI of Cole’s brain shows a lesion in an area associated with paranoid schizophrenia, and also exhibits symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease.
Psychologist Dr. David George Hough examined Cole in 2016 and reported the man “presents as a classic example of a severely regressed chronic schizophrenic patient.” Dr. Hough found Cole did not understand that he would be executed or the reasons why and that he was not competent to be executed.
Farris said he considered many reports, including those from Drs. Orth and Hough, before deciding to decline referral.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan later ruled that Benjamin Cole does not meet the required “substantial threshold showing insanity.”
