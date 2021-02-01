Randy Hughes said a new facility will elevate McAlester Public Schools in several areas and solve some issues — but he knows the district needs help to make it happen.
The MPS superintendent said he hopes taxpayers see the benefits of adding a new middle school and event center when they head to the ballots Feb. 9 to decide whether to approve a $34 million school bond proposal.
“We’re trying to do something positive for our district,” Hughes said. “It’s needed with our district, it’ll benefit our kids, and it’s at a no tax increase.”
Plans call for the new multi-level facility to be built on the hill between the existing high school and East Van Buren Avenue.
The planned middle school would consist of dozens of classrooms and labs, plus a 1,808-person capacity gym with rooms for band and wrestling, an outdoor amphitheater, and more.
“There’s so many things that it does for us,” Hughes said.
The upcoming bond would be an extension of two which MPS district voters approved in 2019 to put more than $2.5 million toward transportation and technology.
When voters went to ballots in September 2019, roughly 68% approved a $1,485,000 school bond measure for improving school sites and about 69% a $1,200,000 school bond measure for transportation.
Bond funds helped the district’s continued effort toward having a technological device for every student and upgrading an aged bus fleet. McAlester also expanded its STEM program with devices for circuitry, robotics, coding and more to introduce students to new interests and career paths via the bonds.
Those funds also brought an 8% tax increase, which would continue to be in effect if voters approve the $34 million bond on Feb. 9.
Hughes said he understands those who want the tax to go off the books.
“I can put $200 more per year in my pocket,” Hughes said. “But for a lot of people, the amount of money is not going to be missed.” He added that he hopes people will see the benefit of continuing that tax to benefit students and the community.
MPS recently completed a $1.1 million project to address class sizes and tornado safety concerns at Puterbaugh Middle School.
The project added four tornado-safe rooms to the middle school’s east wing with that can hold about 500 more people.
School officials received a $1.5 million grant from the Puterbaugh Foundation to fund the project, with the remainder being used on other projects across the district.
Former Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice (Retired) Steven Taylor, who chairs the Puterbaugh Foundation, said at the time the foundation committed more than $3.5 million to MPS in the last 25 years.
The foundation also contributed to a $4million project at Will Rogers Elementary.
Hughes said MPS officials use available funds and exhaust all avenues with grants and donations before asking taxpayers to commit any more to the district.
“We try to save all the money that we can and be as frugal as we can,” Hughes said. “I hope that we’ve demonstrated with the addition at Puterbaugh and the addition that’s going on at Will Rogers that we are willing to do what we can.
“We’re spending school money; we have some tax money; we have some money that’s been donated by the Puterbaugh Foundation,” Hughes continued. “But we’re doing those without a bond because we can. When we can do things on our own, we’re not going to ask for help. For this, this is big and we need help, so we’re asking the people just to believe in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.