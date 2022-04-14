Officials said after getting more than 500 responses to an online survey, the search for the next McAlester Public Schools superintendent is going well.
MPS Board of Education President Joy Tribbey said during Monday’s meeting that a recent series of forums to get community input on the process were “very successful” with several people indicating similar viewpoints.
“That’s a good sign that the community and stakeholders, administration and staff all have close to the same concerns moving forward with the superintendent,” Tribbey said.
Superintendent Randy Hughes announced he will retire at the end of this school year following a nearly 40-year career in education — most of which was spent as a teacher, coach, and administrator at McAlester.
He inherited financial uncertainty when he started at the MPS superintendent July 1, 2016 after the district saw increased nonessential spending with a non-existent budget, and faced cuts in state aid and other revenue under previous administration.
But the district’s CPA for the last four years told board members the school is in much better financial standing since then.
After Hughes announced his upcoming retirement, school board members hired the Oklahoma State School Board Association to facilitate the search.
The OSSBA recently hosted focus groups with business leaders, city councilors, citizens, and more community stakeholders to get their input on the search criteria.
Community leaders in a focus group said they believe Hughes “righted the ship” and referenced school bond propositions district voters recently approved — including a a $34.9 million bond initiative for construction of a new middle school nearly 80% of voters in the MPS district approved.
An online survey also collected more than 500 responses from community on input for criteria sought in the next candidate.
Tribbey said she was impressed with the OSSBA’s assistance in the process and that the similar community responses mean everyone is on the same page.
“It’s good that we all have the same concerns with moving forward and not wanting to stop our momentum as a school district,” Tribbey said.
Applications will no longer be accepted after Friday and board members discussed setting a special meeting for the following Monday to review applications.
Board members are scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday with the special meeting agenda items only related to executive session to discuss employment of the superintendent.
OSSBA representatives previously said interviews will likely be conducted in May.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
