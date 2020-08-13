Serena Woodard wants to continue helping her community — but not for the recognition.
The Canadian High School graduate has won several local, state and national awards for her work and community leadership through Pittsburg County 4-H on the way to organizers dedicating a sign in her name at her alma mater.
“Thank you for the recognition,” Woodard told family, friends and community members gathered at a sign dedication ceremony at Canadian High School. “I don’t need it — that’s not why I did it. But I’m grateful for it.”
Serena won the 2018 4-H Youth in Action Agriculture Pillar Award, given each year to individuals who overcome challenges and use 4-H knowledge for lasting impact.
She earned the award through her workshops on various agriculture topics — bee-keeping, hydroponics and gardening, animal science, entomology, and more
Serena and her sister, Megan, started craft-based workshops in 2012 at CPS, libraries and community centers to promote more involvement at the school and in the area.
“But throughout time teaching them and getting more lessons, I was able to start expanding those craft lessons across the state,” Serena said. “So my message about agriculture was able to get out in that sense and that’s what pushed me to want to do more and be more involved in 4-H, to go and teach agriculture lessons to other students.”
Serena went on to conduct agriculture workshops across Oklahoma — including more than 60 counties with more than 450 workshops reaching at least 40,000 students.
She became the third Pittsburg County resident to earn State 4-H Hall of Fame honors, which includes book chronicling of community service and other projects of each applicant.
Serena started a community garden to donate fresh food to families in need. She also has served as Pittsburg County 4-H president, State 4-H Ambassador, Southeast District representative for the State 4-H Leadership Council, and an advisor for the Pittsburg County Ambassador Program.
“We’re super proud of her,” Oklahoma State University Extension Agent Greg Owen said.
Owen said he first met Serena when she gave a speech on dance as a 5-year-old.
“It was probably the best speech I’ve ever seen,” Greg said.
He said Serena’s speech abilities and determination should lead her to a successful career.
Greg said Serena continues to support the local 4-H chapter by volunteering with contests and other projects.
He thanked CPS for allowing the sign to be built on the campus, thanked Pittsburg County Commissioner Charlie Rogers and Wade Mathis for constructing the sign, and community donors for pitching in to make it happen.
Serena graduated from Canadian and is attending Rose State College tuition-free in the President’s Leadership Council.
She expects to graduate in spring 2021 with an associate’s degree in mass communication before going on to attend either the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, or University of Central Oklahoma.
“I’m going to see where the path takes me, but eventually, I’d like to become a journalist and make documentaries,” Serena said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
