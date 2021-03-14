SUNSHINE WEEK: Responses vary for Open Records Act requests

A McAlester News-Capital project revealed some local governments promptly respond to basic Oklahoma Open Records Act requests, while others questioned requests or didn’t respond.
The News-Capital requested public records from local government bodies under the Oklahoma Open Records Act for Sunshine Week, the annual weeklong nationwide celebration of access to public information and transparency in government set this year for March 14-20. The newspaper will publish stories throughout the week reporting on the responses received from local governmental bodies.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act allows any citizen to request any public record from any public body — and requires those agencies to allow prompt and reasonable access to public records.
The News-Capital submitted requests to municipal governments in Pittsburg County including McAlester, Carlton Landing, Haileyville, Hartshorne, Kiowa, Krebs, Pittsburg, Quinton, and Savanna.
Documents requested included:
• a copy of the budget for the current fiscal year
• pay amounts for elected government officials
• a copy of the municipal fines and fees schedule
• a list of government credit/debit/fuel cards and names of those authorized to use them
Under the Oklahoma Open Records Act, public records are defined as all documents — books, papers, photographs, microfilm, disks, records, sound or film recordings, video recordings, emails, text messages, and more — created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, funds or property. Exceptions include personal financial information, computer software, certain personnel records, personal notes, and more.
Any official or employee of a public body in Oklahoma is subject to the state’s Open Records Act. Public bodies include any board, office, commission or agency supported by or expending public funds, or operating public property.
The law states a public body must have at least one person available to fulfill a records request at all times.
A fee for searching and copying records may be charged if the request is for commercial purposes or it would disrupt essential functions of the public body. Fees can't exceed 25¢ per page for 8 1⁄2 x 14” or smaller; and can't exceed $1 for a certified copy.
But a search fee can't be charged when the release of records is in the public interest or to the news media.
RESPONSE
Open Records Act requests from the News-Capital received various responses submitted via email or delivered in person with a hard copy.
The News-Capital delivered a hard copy of the request in person if an emailed request did not get a response within 24 hours, or if the town did not have a website or email.
The city of McAlester responded and fulfilled the records request within 24 hours via email. McAlester City Clerk Cora Middleton answered an email request and sent the documents within 24 hours of the request being made — even though most of the records are already available on the city’s website.
An emailed request submitted late one day last week to the city of Hartshorne received a response outside of regular business hours within an hour from Mayor Ashley Faulkner. City Clerk Elizabeth Wilson and City Treasurer Renee Montgomery fulfilled the records request by 10 a.m. the next morning.
Carlton Landing Town Administrator Greg Buckley fulfilled a portion of a News-Capital records request within a few hours of receiving it and completed the rest of the request the next day.
Krebs City Treasurer Kay Scott answered a request through the city’s website within 30 minutes and fulfilled the records request within 24 hours.
Haileyville officials also responded within 24 hours of receiving a request.
An electronic request submitted through the city of Kiowa’s website was not answered. A hard copy of the request was delivered the next day to town hall and Kiowa Town Clerk Deanna Sexton fulfilled the request by sending the records by email within 24 hours.
The Town of Pittsburg doesn’t have a website but a hand-delivered records request from the News-Capital was fulfilled by Clerk/Treasurer Sandy Cross within 24 hours via email.
Savanna officials on a call to town hall said they didn’t have anyone available to fulfill a records request and referred to a different number. A call to that number led to a representative asking to send the request to a personal email — which was not answered. The News-Capital also delivered a hard copy of the request to Savanna’s town hall on March 9. No communication from town officials was received as of the morning of March 15. The News-Capital will continue seeking the records.
Quinton town officials responded but had several questions, saying they had not received an Open Records Act request “in 20 years.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
