Sunshine Week advocates for transparency in government through access to public information.
The annual weeklong nationwide event calls on people to promote easier access to public information and and lawmakers to work toward being more transparent.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act allows anyone to request any public record from any public body and requires those agencies to allow prompt and reasonable access to public records.
Under the Oklahoma Open Records Act, public records are defined as all documents — books, papers, photographs, microfilm, disks, records, sound or film recordings, video recordings, emails, text messages, and more — created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, funds or property. Exceptions include personal financial information, computer software, certain personnel records, personal notes, and more.
Any official or employee of a public body in Oklahoma is subject to the state’s Open Records Act. Public bodies include any board, office, commission or agency supported by or expending public funds, or operating public property.
Advocates like the Oklahoma Press Association and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press push for more open access to public documents and fewer restrictions for any member of the public.
Media outlets like the McAlester News-Capital request records through the Open Records Act to inform reporting like in the following examples of investigations from recent years.
• Quinton settles with police chief
Quinton town officials entered a settlement agreement in October 2021 after finding the former police chief had a criminal history.
A Pittsburg County judge ruled earlier in the year that Quinton’s then-police chief, Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz Jr., lacked credibility as a witness due to legal history involving dishonesty.
Ruiz was placed on administrative leave with pay in August and he resigned in October before the town’s board approved more than $40,000 in a general release and separation agreement.
The News-Capital requested Ruiz’s resignation and settlement agreement under the Oklahoma Open Records Act before town officials refused the request without citing a statute as required by law.
Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said the denial is a “willful violation” of the law. Quinton Mayor Allen Miller told the News-Capital that Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group attorneys advised town officials in the open records matter.
Town officials sent the documents to the News-Capital via email after the News-Capital continued requesting the information.
District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin, in granting a motion for disclosure of Giglio material in August, wrote Ruiz’s legal history includes multiple dismissed felonies involving dishonesty including two counts of embezzlement and impersonating an officer.
Ruiz’s legal history also includes eight protective orders filed against him that were all eventually dismissed with all accusing him of aggressive physical and verbal behavior, the News-Capital found in court records.
Former assistant police chief Joey Oliver resigned his position with Quinton days after the McAlester News-Capital submitted a request for his employment application under the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Documents obtained by the News-Capital show the assistant chief left out details about his previous employment that coincided with some legal history of his own.
• State Auditor: More than $1.7 million missing from Hartshorne
Then-Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones presented results of a forensic audit into Hartshorne City Hall finances to citizens during a town hall meeting in 2017.
The 2017 forensic audit showed that “a possible” more than $1.7 million in utility revenue collected by the city was never deposited.
“It’s probably one of the worst cases of embezzlement on a city that we’ve seen — ever,” Jones told the News-Capital at the time.
Questions over Hartshorne city finances led then-city councilor John Grove to submitted an Oklahoma Open Records Act request for city credit card statements that went unfulfilled.
The News-Capital obtained the records and reported on what appeared to be tens of thousands of dollars in personal spending using a credit card issued in the name of former City Clerk Dawn Dunkin. The paper's investigation found city credit card spending increased 840 percent from 2012 through 2015 and what looked like personal expenditures.
Hartshorne citizens successfully petitioned for an audit of city finances by the office of the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector, and the FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation opened investigations into the situation.
The 2017 investigatory audit by the state auditor’s office showed a possible amount of $1,725,336.16 of the city of Hartshorne’s utility revenues were not deposited during the combined periods of July 2009 through July 2016.
Former City Treasurer Shirley Day, former mayor Carolyn Trueblood and former city clerk Meredith Dawn Dunkin were all criticized in the state auditor’s report for mismanagement of city finances.
Day pleaded guilty in June to one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds “by fraud, embezzlement, and otherwise” from the city of Hartshorne, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma. Federal prosecutors announced they would seek probation and restitution totaling $160,043 against Day, but she died in August 2021 before being sentenced.
Dunkin pleaded guilty in November 2020 and admitted to stealing more than $83,000 from the city between 2013 and 2016 by use of a city-issued credit card. She was sentenced in May to nine months in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and ordered to pay $80,083.35 to the city of Hartshorne. She was released earlier this year.
• Investigation leads to charges against MPS officials
The McAlester News-Capital launched an investigation in 2015 into McAlester Public School finances and soon discovered some financial concerns. MPS later experienced a tumultuous fall that included the opening of an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe and the eventual suspension of its superintendent Dr. Marsha Gore — who was later fired by the school board — and her husband, plant operations director Joseph “Skip” Gore — who later resigned.
Marsha Gore eventually pleaded no contest in Pittsburg County District Court in 2016 to a misdemeanor charge of embezzlement and was ordered to pay MPS $84.63 in restitution. A second misdemeanor charge was dismissed against Gore after she pleaded to the first charge. A felony embezzlement charge was dismissed against Skip Gore after he agreed to pay $601.05 in restitution to MPS.
• Company: Discard dead pigeons to avoid complaints
A company Pittsburg County commissioners hired to relieve a pigeon issue at the county courthouse said using more of an avicide would get quicker results — and advised them to pick up dead birds to avoid public complaints.
Commissioners hired Wildlife Team X of Texoma, based in Calera, Oklahoma to help them disperse pigeons they said were causing problems at the courthouse, at a total cost of $28,491 — according to records the News-Capital obtained through the Open Records Actin September 2021.
Shortly after the company started removal procedures, some local residents reported seeing dead or dying birds around the courthouse area.
The News-Capital obtained a copy of the work order for Wildlife X Team of Texoma for the project, which states the company planned to use Avitrol among other methods. Avitrol is an avicide approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in the United States.
A work order states avitrol is “a chemical frightening agent to remove pest birds from a given location” applied as a grain bait with the active ingredient being 4-aminopyridine, an acute oral toxicant that acts on the central nervous system and the motor nervous system.
Avitrol’s website states it causes behaviors similar to an epileptic seizure and the birds will emit distress signals to frighten the flock away.
Avitrol advises “by using less bait, flocks can be frightened away from the site with little or no mortality.” It says the active ingredient is a channel blocker and claims the affected birds are not in pain, but it should be mixed in with corn and feed slowly over time.
But Wildlife X Team Services said using more of the avicide will lead to quicker results — even if more of the birds are killed.
