Students receive 2022-23 Charles Douglas Smith Education Scholarships

Students recently received 2022-23 Charles Douglas Smith Education Scholarships.
The recipients include:
Lainey Hightower, Canadian High School graduate, enrolled at Eastern Oklahoma State College to study psychology;
Mollie Westfall, Canadian High School graduate, enrolled at Oklahoma State University to study Interior Design;
Abigail Cecil, McAlester High School graduate, enrolled at Oklahoma State University to study Management Information Systems;
Kelsea Motley, Crowder High School graduate, enrolled at Eastern Oklahoma State College to study Psychology;
Madison White, Crowder High School graduate, enrolled at Oklahoma State University to study International Business;
Grayson Kitchens, Crowder High School graduate, enrolled at Southeastern State University to study Business Sports Administration;
Austin Lovett, Crowder High School graduate, enrolled at Eastern Oklahoma State College to study Veterinarian Science.
Students are chosen for their academic achievements, community involvement and service, citizenship, as well as any special financial needs and a well-prepared plan for college. This educational scholarship, established in memory of Charles Douglas Smith, is sponsored by the Charles and Betty Smith Family of Crowder and the Robert and Carolyn Miller Family of Canadian. Its value is $1,350.00 per year for 2 years, totaling $2,700.00.
