WILBURTON — Students in Eastern Oklahoma State College’s nursing program are making an impact on the community with their assistance administering vaccination shots effective against COVID-19.
Eastern’s nursing students have assisted with the Choctaw Nation’s vaccination event in McAlester, and at both the Pittsburg and McCurtain County Health Departments administering the vaccines.
Gina Bullock, director of nursing at Eastern, said she has taken a group of students to assist on a weekly basis since the first week of February and will continue to through April.
“I am so proud of each and every one of my students who volunteered to assist with vaccinating our community members,” said Bullock. “One of the most important duties of a public health nurse is to respond to disasters and prevent the spread of disease. This is not something that our students typically get to experience, so this could be once in a lifetime opportunity for them to learn. Students can learn more about public health when they are given the opportunity to be engaged in the topic rather than only listening to a lecture.”
The Eastern Division of Health Sciences offers an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree (AAS) in Wilburton, McAlester and Idabel. Students who complete this degree are eligible to take the examinations necessary to qualify for licensure as a Registered Nurse (RN). There is also an optional track available for students who are Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) or EMT - Paramedics. Visit eosc.edu/nursing for more information and to apply to Eastern’s nursing program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.