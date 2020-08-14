This year’s Student of the Year will be announced during a live video instead of at a banquet.
Patriot Auto Group and the McAlester News-Capital partnered for a second consecutive year on a Student of the Year program that normally culminates with an area high school senior winning a free new car at a banquet.
But due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area, this year’s winner will instead be announced during a live video ceremony at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 on the McAlester News-Capital’s Facebook page. Attendance will be limited and closed to the public, but the ceremony will be streamed online.
Tatton Manning, principal dealer of Patriot Auto Group, said it took time to finalize the details of the event — but he is excited to announce the winner.
“We’re going to give away a car to our Student of the Year and it’ll be a great success,” Manning said.
The McAlester News-Capital has released videos on its Facebook page ahead of the live announcement set for Aug. 21.
News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens said the decision to not host a banquet was important.
“We are proud to honor local students with Patriot McAlester through this project, but public health and safety is a top priority,” Owens said. “We believe this is the best way to make sure we still credit the hard work of our local students and help keep everyone safe.”
Local school officials nominate high school seniors each month to become eligible for the program. Three members of a selection committee chose students of the month throughout the year and those students become eligible to win Student of the Year — and a new vehicle.
“This car’s 100% free,” Manning said. “When you sign your name here, we give you the title and the taxes are paid."
A committee selected the following students as the six finalists for Student of the Year:
Lauren Nichols – Crowder
Noah Clayton — Canadian
Bethany Humphreys — Savanna
Jennifer Glasco — Hartshorne
Zoie Newman — McAlester
Sydney Collier — McAlester
Judges for the program this year were Eastern Oklahoma State College-McAlester Campus Executive Assistant Anne Brooks, McAlester Regional Health Center CEO David Keith, and former educator and state representative Donnie Condit.
The following is the complete list of those selected as students of the month:
September
Sydney Collier, McAlester
Kristy Martin, Wilburton
October
Laney Randazzo, Savanna
Zack Clark, Stuart
November
Zoie Newman, McAlester
Lauren Nichols, Crowder
December
Noah Clayton, Canadian
Bethany Humphreys, Savanna
January
Nikkol Clarke, Wilburton
Connor Jones, Crowder
February
Jennifer Glasco, Hartshorne
Logan Gearheart, McAlester
March
Ryan Crabtree, Canadian
Sarina Kirkhart, McAlester
Crowder’s Kiley Watkins was named the Student of the Year last year and won a red 2018 Jeep Renegade. She was the Crowder High School valedictorian with a 4.14 GPA and more than 40 college credit hours through Eastern Oklahoma State College. Watkins also performed 80 hours of community service and countless hours not documented.
Patriot Auto Group has given away 11 cars since starting the program at a different dealership.
