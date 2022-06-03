Carsyn Gragg always loved animals and has wanted to be a veterinarian since kindergarten.
The 2022 McAlester grad said she grew up on a farm and always wanted to help animals before she developed more interest in the medical field as she grew up to cement her decision to pursue a career as a vet.
Gragg said she questioned her interest as a high school junior — "do I really want to do this or is this just a little kid thing?" she laughed.
But she entered the McAlester High School internship program and interned at a local veterinary clinic, where Gragg realized her passion could be a career.
She said Dr. Jesse Patton at Patton Veterinary Clinic in McAlester provided insight into the field and guidance for various injuries veterinarians see in animals brought into their offices.
"With any surgery, whether it was a spay or neuter or leg amputation, he would take the time to say 'put on a pair of gloves and feel this kind of tissue and this muscle,'" Gragg said.
"He just explained everything in detail and I fell in love with being a vet — like 'now I know this is for me,'" Gragg said.
Gragg was a co-valedictorian in the MHS Class of 2022 and plans to attend Oklahoma State University and pursue veterinary school.
She was a student of the month at MHS, an Oklahoma Academic All State nominee, executive president of the MHS Student Council, president of MHS’s National Honor Society, a varsity soccer captain, lead drummer on MHS drum line, received several scholarships, and is involved in several organizations and activities.
Gragg was recently named the Patriot Auto Group of McAlester and McAlester News-Capital’s Student of the Year during Thursday’s banquet at the McAlester Country Club — and she won a free 2022 Jeep Compass.
She sat behind the wheel and said it is a blessing and an upgrade from her 2013 Ford Focus that has roughly 200,000 miles.
“My mom was concerned about me driving to college," Gragg said. "She was concerned about me going back and forth.
“So this is definitely going to help me travel safely,” she added.
Gragg thanked several teachers, school officials, her parents and many more.
Six finalists for the top honor also included Savanna's Ariana Byington, Calvin's Kylee Tollett, Crowder's Madison White, and McAlester's Taylor Kelley and Emilee Coxsey.
Patriot Auto partnered with the McAlester News-Capital in 2019 for the Student of the Year program to recognize students in McAlester and the surrounding areas.
Tatton Manning, Patriot Auto Group principal dealer, said he enjoys seeing local students show leadership and wanted the program to recognize them for those efforts.
“All of the finalists work harder than any of us can imagine,” Manning said. “I don’t know how any of them sleep they make good grades and they’re going to go out in to the world and do great things.”
“We appreciate our partnership with Patriot Auto Group to make this program possible to honor and recognize amazing students in our area,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. “Students in our area continue working in the classroom and out of it to give our community, our society a brighter future.”
The program started in 2015 with the first vehicle given to the Student of the Year in 2016 at the Bartlesville dealership — with Patriot Auto Group giving students at least a dozen vehicles through the program since then. He said the program stemmed from the idea of recognizing students for their work in the classroom and in the community.
Crowder's Kiley Watkins became the first McAlester-area Student of the Year in 2019 and McAlester's Zoie Newman won the award in 2020.
High school seniors become eligible for Student of the Year with local school officials nominating them. A selection committee picks the students of the month throughout the year and narrows the field to the finalists.
A selection committee narrowed the field to six finalists instead of five due to a tie in scoring from a previous round.
The finalists completed a video essay and a written essay as part of the final round.
Gragg was selected as the winner of the top honor and will receive a 2022 Jeep Compass, valued at $30,000 and provided by Patriot Auto of McAlester.
She said several people impacted her education.
She thanked McAlester High School teacher Rachel Morris for showing her she’s capable of completing tough challenges. Gragg also thanked MHS teacher and student council advisor Tim Collier for teaching her to have confidence in herself. She thanked Esther Santos, a fellow coach of MAC United soccer, for helping her focus on work-life balance.
Gragg also thanked her parents, Chad and Ashley Gragg, for their support and motivation.
“My mom knows how important my education is to me and so it’s important to her,” Gragg said. “She’s always been my biggest cheerleader and she pushed me to pushed me to reach my highest potential in my education.”
"And my dad has been there for all of it; the good, the bad — everything," Gragg said.
"They push me to do the best with my education and they're supportive of me in everything," Gragg said.
Gragg is gaining more experience in the veterinary field through working at Patton Veterinary Clinic this summer as she prepares to move to Stillwater, where she will pursue a veterinary degree at Oklahoma State University.
She will be going back and forth from home to Stillwater for orientations — honors college, Freshmen in Transition, President's Leadership Council, and more — plus team-building camps, and the actual move.
"I stay busy so this car is so nice," she chuckled.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
