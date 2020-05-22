Students still have a chance at winning a new ride.
The McAlester News-Capital and Patriot McAlester partnered for a second consecutive year on a Student of the Year program that culminates with an area high school senior winning a free new car at a banquet — which was postponed due to public health concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
Tatton Manning, principal dealer of Patriot Auto Group, said although the pandemic complicated the process — hosting the banquet was never in question.
“It’s challenging but we’re committed to our team, we’re committed to our customers, and we’re committed to McAlester,” Manning said.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to again partner with Patriot McAlester to honor local students,” News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens said. “This graduating class has missed out on milestones and memories due to the pandemic so we wanted to make sure they were recognized.”
Local school officials nominate high school seniors each month to become eligible for the program. Three members of a selection committee chose students of the month throughout the year and those students become eligible to win Student of the Year — and a new vehicle.
The winner is announced during a banquet that also celebrates the selected students for their accomplishments.
The banquet was originally scheduled for April 30 but is now being scheduled for September in the hopes that the winner will still be able to use the car for college.
“Public health was a top priority when we were talking about how we could still make this work and honor these seniors,” Owens said.
“It was never ‘are we going to do this?’” Manning said. “It was ‘what changes are we going to have to make, how are we going to have to change the timeline, and how can we keep everybody safe and still have a great event for our kids?’”
Details of the banquet will be announced after organizers finalize the time and date for the event.
Organizers will let each school and nominee know who was named a top 5 finalist for the chance at winning the car.
Judges for the program this year were Eastern Oklahoma State College-McAlester Campus Executive Assistant Anne Brooks, McAlester Regional Health Center CEO David Keith, and former educator and state representative Donnie Condit.
“We want to thank them for all their efforts on choosing these students along with all the counselors, school principals, and everyone that helps nominate these wonderful and talented students,” Owens said.
The following is the list of those selected as students of the month:
September
Sydney Collier, McAlester
Kristy Martin, Wilburton
October
Laney Randazzo, Savanna
Zack Clark, Stuart
November
Zoie Newman, McAlester
Lauren Nichols, Crowder
December
Noah Clayton, Canadian
Bethany Humphreys, Savanna
January
Nikkol Clarke, Wilburton
Connor Jones, Crowder
February
Jennifer Glasco, Hartshorne
Logan Gearheart, McAlester
March
Ryan Crabtree, Canadian
Sarina Kirkhart, McAlester
Crowder’s Kiley Watkins was named the Student of the Year last year and won a red 2018 Jeep Renegade. She was the Crowder High School valedictorian with a 4.14 GPA and more than 40 college credit hours through Eastern Oklahoma State College. Watkins also performed 80 hours of community service and countless hours not documented.
Manning said the Student of the Year program started in 2017 at one of his other dealerships and he enjoyed the first event held in McAlester last year.
