Stuart Public School announced eighth top graduates.
Reagan Wade, Co-valedictorian
Reagan is the daughter of Terisha and Justin Wade. She has attend Stuart schools since second grade. Reagan is in Gifted and Talented, plays basketball and softball, plus travel ball with the Oklahoma A’s. She also participates in FCA and quiz bowl.
Gracie Martin, Co-valedictorian
Gracie is the daughter of Steve and Kelly Martin and the granddaughter of William and Kay Barton and Roy and Sharon Martin. She has attended Stuart schools since pre-K. Gracie was in the superintendent’s honor roll, gifted and talented, junior quiz bowl team, played softball and basketball, also plays travel ball with the Oklahoma A’s, and has played piano since second grade.
Payton Bennett, Salutatorian
Payton is the son of Krystle Kountz, of Stuart, and Jeff Bennett, of Savanna. He has attended Stuart schools since kindergarten. Payton was on the Honor Roll, and participates in track, basketball and bowling. He qualified for nationals in in Florida in bowling last year. Payton attends Bohannon Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.