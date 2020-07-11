Stuart Junior High announces top students
Co-valedictorian: Haddie June Lindley
Haddie June Lindleyis the daughter of Wes and Randa Lindley, and the graddaughter of Clifford and Janis Lindley of Horntown, Bonnie Loftis-Taylor of Stuart, and Randall Hutchins of Pittsburg.
She has attended Stuart schools for 9 years. She has been on the Superintendent's Honor Roll and named top student in reading, math, language, spelling, science, and social studies. She is also a member of the Gifted and Talented Club.
Haddie plays both travel and school softball and basketball. Her basketball team was this year's Pitt 8 Junior High Conference champions. Haddie was recently accepted to join the Oklahoma Swish Basketball organization out of Oklahoma City.
Haddie attends the Stuart Church of Christ. She enjoys church activities, the beach, snow skiing, and time with her brothers and friends.
Haddie plans to continue high school as a Hornet and upon graduation, she plans to go to Oklahoma Christian University and then on to University of Oklahoma to become a pediatrician.
Co-valedictorian: Mollie Bain
Molly Layne Bain is the daughter of J.T. and Sara Bain, granddaughter of John and Beth Bain of Stuart, Fred and Roxana Darnell of Las Animas, Colorado, great granddaughter of Joan Thompson of McAlester, and Norma Bain of Dumas, Texas. Mollie is a member of Frienndship Church of the Nazarene.
Mollie has attended Stuart school for 10 years. She plays basketball, softball, and participates in track. She is an active member of the FFA, quiz bowl team, academic team, gifted and talented, and youth group. She enjoys playing sports, showing cattle, and working on the family ranch. After graduating high school with honors, Mollie plans to attend college and pursue a career in the financial sector.
Salutatorian: Jacie Kay Crenshaw
Jacie Kay Crenshaw is the daughter of Jason and Crystal Crenshaw, granddaughter of James Crenshaw of Stuart, and Debbie Crenshaw of Indianola, Rick Buckner and Donna Scriver of McAlester, and Suzie and David Banki, of Trinity, Texas. Jacie is a member of gifted and talented, Lady Hornets basketball and softball teams. Jacie's extra-curricular activities include hunting, bow shooting, trail riding and target shooting with her father.
