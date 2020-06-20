Stuart High School announces 2020 top graduates
Valedictorian: Zack Clark
Parents: Max and April Clark
Grandparents: Ricky and Ruth Ann Martin and Carol and Eddie Clark
Scholarships: American Legion, Hughes County Conservation, tuition waiver and athletic scholarship from Carl Albert
Accomplishments: baketball, baseball, track and cross country four years. National honor society, scholastic team, superintendent honor roll four years, boys state delegate, he's been asked to come back next year as a counselor, church youth group, delivered meals on wheels for Thanksgiving and Christmas last five years.
Future plans: attend Carl Albert State College, where he will be running cross country and pursuing a degree as a physical therapist assistant.
Salutatorian: Linda Zummer
Parents: Ron Zummer and Eve and DJ Williams
Grandparents: Susan and Danny Zummer and Shirley Hamilton
Accomplishments: National Technical Honor Society, third place in the 2019 NASP archery tournament
Future plans: Linda plans to attend Oklahoma Baptist University and major in pre-med, and eventually become an emergency medicine physician.
