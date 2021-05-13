Stuart High School recently announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Jared McIntosh
Valedictorian
PARENTS: Luke and Janna McIntosh
FAMILY: sisters Lexie McIntosh, Denton and Carol McNutt
ACTIVITIES: Basketball, baseball, cross country, track, FFA, quiz bowl, academic team, memebrs of Stuart Church of Christ, FFA show team.
AWARDS: Superintendents honor roll, National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, Basketball All-conference 2018-2021, First National Classic All Tournament 2018, Dee Foster All Tournament Team 2018, Pitt 8 All Tournament, 2020, basketball state semifinalist 2020, VYPE Top 100 2018-2021, cross country academic state champion 2019 and 2020, track and field academic state champion 2021, OBCA All-Star, class president 9-12.
FUTURE PLANS: Obtain an associate's degree in business from Eastern Oklahoma State College and then attend OSU IT for a degree in construction management
Haley Zummer
Salutatorian
PARENTS: Ron Zummer and Eve Williams
ACTIVITIES: Quiz bowl
AWARDS: Honor roll, National Honors Society, co-captain quiz bowl team, National Technical Honors Society, Oklahoma Blood Institute Honors Society
