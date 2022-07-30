Strong Boulevard gets first section of new sidewalk

More concrete results are in place for the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project.
The first truckloads of concrete have been poured as progress on Phase I of the project remains underway.
Dirt work for Phase I started on Electric Avenue and worked south up a hill and then downhill toward Pierce Avenue. Now, part of the concrete sidewalk has been poured, coming from Pierce Avenue and this time heading back toward Electric.
"They're working their way north," said Professional Engineer Robert Vaughan, branch manager for Infrastructure Solutions Group LLC.
Vaughan said the Phase I plan for Strong Boulevard includes the pouring of concrete for the portion of the sidewalk along Strong Avenue which extends from Electric Avenue to Pierce Avenue.
McAlester city councilors approved Phase I of the Strong Boulevard sidewalk project during a May council meeting. Phase I covers construction of the sidewalk from E. Electric Avenue heading south to Pierce Avenue at a cost of $103,925, with T. McDonald Construction submitting the winning bid.
Vaughan said the sidewalk project includes curbing and guttering, as well as work on any driveways that were disturbed. The project is proving popular among city residents as the work continues.
"The public is supporting it." Vaughan said. "It's really a positive thing happening for the city."
City leaders and members of the public noted a need for a sidewalk to run adjacent to North Strong Boulevard.
"Twenty years ago, you didn't see a lot of pedestrians," Vaughan said, referring to the area where the new sidewalk is being constructed. Now, that has changed, as evidenced by the footpaths pedestrians have worn through the area.
The Electric Avenue to Pierce Avenue section of the sidewalk is only the first of the four-phase project. It also includes:
• Phase II, designed to extend the sidewalk along Strong Boulevard from Pierce Avenue to Polk Avenue, at a cost of $152,215. Funds for the project will come from a 50% matching grant from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, with the city providing a 50% match. City of McAlester Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo said the city has already paid for that part of the project.
Vaughan said Phase II is about to bid, with Phase II adding from another 900 to 1,000 feet to the sidewalk.
• Phase III — It continues the sidewalk's extension south from Polk Avenue to College Avenue for a cost of $209,615. It will also be paid for with a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city to provide the other 50%.
• Phase IV — The last phase continues the planned sidewalk's southern route from College Avenue to the project's completion at Washington Avenue, at a cost of $119,815. It will be paid for through a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city paying the other half.
The project is scheduled for completion in 2024, said Giacomo.
