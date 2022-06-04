A place for McAlester seniors to gather reopened this week after being closed for in-person activities for two years.
The Senior Citizen Center at the J.I. Stipe Recreation Center, located at 801 N. Ninth St. in McAlester, offers a free hot lunch for area seniors 60 and older and a place for seniors to meet.
“We’ve been delivering meals for the last couple of years because of COVID and everything else,” said McAlester Community Services Director Doug Basinger.
The center reopened this week after being closed for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Basinger said the center opens at 8 a.m. for seniors Monday through Friday except for city holidays.
“They can come here, and they can drink their coffee or tea. They can talk to their friends. They can play billiards. They can do quilting. Play cards. Just any activity they want to do,” said Basinger.
The center also hosts a popular activity among the visitors of the center.
“We have bingo,” Basinger said. “They really love bingo because we give donated prizes away.”
Lunch is served for the seniors at 11:30 a.m. each day the center is open and serves approximately 4,000 seniors each month.
Basinger also said the center at some point will begin pickup and drop-offs of seniors from their residences.
“We have a senior van we run here where we pick people up that aren’t able to get up here by themselves,” Basinger said.
The center also features a free exercise program for seniors on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 11 a.m.
“It is guided,” Basinger said. “We have an instructor who taught it for years.”
Basinger said some seniors arrive early to get some extra steps in on the 1.25-mile walking trail at the adjacent Rotary Park.
On Tuesday and Thursday, seniors can swim at Jeff Lee Pool from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. during the summer months.
“They do water aerobics and it’s taught by the same instructor,” Basinger said.
There is no cost for seniors to participate in the daily activities at the center or the workouts.
“Everything we do here is free,” Basinger said. “We don’t charge anything.”
For more information, the center can be reached at 918-423-0060.
According to the city’s website, the center is hiring for a kitchen aide/van driver. The application is available online at www.cityofmcalester.com. For more information, call (918) 423-9300 ext. 4989 or email hr@cityofmcalester.com.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
