Still time to signup for Community Thanksgiving Dinner

County officials and volunteers putting together the 37th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner say there is still time to signup and make reservations to participate.
Anyone wanting to order a free Thanksgiving dinner can signup by phoning 918-423-7785, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell. Her office will continue taking the calls during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Trammell said.
Once again this year, all of the meals will be for pickups or carryouts only, with no sit-down dinner served at a central location. Meals can be picked up at the Southeast Expo Center at 4500 U.S. Highway 270 beginning around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
Deliveries are available within Pittsburg County for those who are shut-in or without transportation, but arrangements need to be made in advance by phoning 918-423-7785. An address and directions are needed to help ensure the Thanksgiving Day deliveries.
Home deliveries are set to begin Thanksgiving morning and will continue until all of the deliveries are completed, organizers said.
Preliminary arrangements for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner remain underway, with food preparations set to begin Friday, Nov. 18.
"We will start making cornbread Friday at the Emergency Operations Center," said Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields. More preparations will be underway on Sunday, with work continuing at the EOC and also at the Southeast Expo Center on Monday, Nov. 21.
In addition to phoning in a reservation, written reservation forms are available at many of the community centers and senior citizens centers around the county.
As in previous years, there are no age or income guidelines. The Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner is open to any Pittsburg County resident who wants to participate, organizers said.
Anyone wanting to serve as a volunteer driver to make home deliveries on Thanksgiving Day can phone the 918-423-7785 number or call Fields' office at 918 423-4726.
The Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner dates back to 1986. Since then, present and former county officials, some members of their staffs and community volunteers have continued to get together every year to prepare the free holiday meal with trimmings, along with a soft drink and dessert, for all county residents wanting to participate.
Also, the city of Hartshorne has signup forms for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner and city officials are taking signup calls at Hartshorne City Hall.
Anyone in Hartshorne who is interested in receiving a meal for Thanksgiving can stop by City Hall and fill out a form, or call City Hall at 918-297-2544. All meal forms for Hartshorne must be submitted on or before noon on Nov. 22, organizers said.
Meals can be picked up at Hartshorne City Hall by 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with deliveries available for those who are homebound and who make arrangements in advance. Local volunteers conduct the home deliveries in Hartshorne and Haileyville.
Those who would like to help with orders or help make deliveries in Hartshorne can contact Hartshorne City Hall at 918-297-2544, organizers said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.