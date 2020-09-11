Still time to self-respond to Census

Time is running out to be counted in the 2020 United States Census.
The deadline to respond to the Census is Sept. 30 and according to data released by the Choctaw Nation, Pittsburg County has the lowest response rate within the tribe’s 10-and-a-half county area at 37.2%.
“Right now, we have a major opportunity to do good things for southeastern Oklahoma,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the agency will end field data collection by Sept. 30, 2020. Self-response options will also close on that date “to permit the commencement of data processing” Under this plan, the Census Bureau intends to meet a similar level of household responses as collected in prior censuses, including outreach to hard-to-count communities.
Batton, in a video message released on the tribe’s social media, asked questions if the viewer has children, travels on public roadways and highways, use local healthcare, and support first responders.
“If you answered 'yes,' please fill out the 2020 United States Census,” Batton said. “It only takes a few minutes. For every person who doesn’t get counted, we’ll lose money that helps pay for these services.”
According to the tribe, approximately 80% of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma was not counted in the 2010 Census.
The tribe also states the low response in 2010 resulted in a major loss for the Choctaw Nation, and that the 2020 count is an opportunity for more than $675 billion to come to Oklahoma.
Batton in June said that $200.8 million in CARES Act money received by the tribe was determined through the 2010 Census, in which only 24,000 of the more than 200,000 tribal members were counted.
He said the tribe could have received more money to use for COVID-19 relief programs if a more accurate count in 2010 occurred, but was appreciate for the funding that has gone towards tribal members, government operations stabilization and future COVID-19 responses.
The Census Bureau said as of Sept. 8, more than 88% of housing units within the United States have been accounted for in the Census with 22.7% counted by census takers and 65.5% self-responding.
Oklahoma to date has a total response rate of 85.9%, with an 59.8% self-response rate.
“Many people haven’t filled out the Census and federal dollars only go to where people are known to live,” Batton said. "We’ve only got until Sept. 30 so let’s all do our part.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
