Still time to enter floats in 'A Magical Christmas Parade'

Organizers of the downtown Christmas parade say there is still time to enter the event — which is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in downtown McAlester.
"The name of the parade is 'A Magical Christmas Parade,'" said Kristen Lloyd, one of the parade organizers. It's a wide-ranging theme, with parade participants having a lot of latitude on how to address it with their entries, she noted.
Deadline for signup to enter the parade is on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lloyd said. She urged those who are planning to enter to go ahead and do so.
"It's going to be huge," said Lloyd. "We've already got a lot of entries."
She said candy will be thrown out to those along the sidewalks watching the parade and of course, Santa Claus will be there too.
Parade entry forms can be picked up at Common Roots at 111 E. Choctaw Ave. during regular business hours. Entry forms can be emailed at request by contacting Common Roots at the store's main phone number at 918-558-4106, Lloyd said.
Entry fee for entering the parade is $100 for businesses, with no entry fees for schools or for nonprofits. First-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded for Best Float and for Best All-Around, Lloyd said. Trophies will also be awarded for first, second and third place in the school category.
This year's parade is once again a cooperative effort, presented by Express Employment Professionals, the city of McAlester and the Downtown Merchants, Lloyd said.
McAlester's downtown holiday parade returned last year with the theme of "A Country Christmas Parade. The 2021 parade marked a comeback following the 2020 parade's cancelation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans call for this year's 2022 parade lineup to begin Thursday, Dec. 8, on A Street, with check-in at the parking lot of Diamond Trophies at 7 N. A Street, Lloyd said.
The parade will follow the usual route of heading east down Carl Albert Parkway, then turning south on to South A Street for a block, then heading west on Choctaw Avenue to South Main Street.
Everyone is welcome to participate in or watch "A Magical Christmas Parade," organizers said.
"It's a great community event," she said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.