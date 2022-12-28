OKLAHOMA CITY — On New Year's Day, Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking to all Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors. Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at 16 state parks, with separate guided hikes at Fort Cobb State Park in Fort Cobb and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.
First Day Hikes are part of a national effort led by America’s State Parks to promote outdoor recreation.
“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Executive Director. “Our First Day Hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you!”
Visitors to Oklahoma State Parks on New Year's Day are not limited to guided hikes. They can hike any park at their own pace and enjoy outdoor recreation options like horseback riding, mountain biking and golf.
Area parks participating in First Day Hikes:
Beavers Bend State Park - Broken Bow
Meet up at the Forest Heritage Center at 10am for a moderate hike on the Forest Heritage Center Tree Trail. Weather permitting, there will be a 1 p.m. hike to Rattlesnake Bluff. For this four-mile hike, meet in the Broken Bow Dam Parking lot. A hot dog lunch will be served at the Forest Heritage Center at noon. Be sure to dress for the weather and bring binoculars, camera and weather. Leashed pets are allowed on First Day Hikes.
Lake Wister State Park - Wister
Head to Lake Wister State Park this New Year's Day for the annual First Day Hike tradition. Meet at the Heart Healthy Trail for a relaxed hike at 1 p.m. Be sure to bring leashed pets, binoculars, a camera and appropriate dress for a cool-weather hike.
McGee Creek State Park - Atoka
Join the staff of McGee Creek State Park for an invigorating New Year's Day hike through the Potapo Campground. Meet at the T-Hill Loop on the campground at 1 p.m. and gear up for a beautiful hike along a moderate, one and a half-mile trail. The hike is appropriate for all ages so bring a friend or the kids along for this scenic stroll. Bring along your leashed pets (leashes no longer than 10 feet), binoculars, water and a camera for the gorgeous views.
Make sure you dress warm for this great start to the new year. Snacks and hot beverages will be provided after the hike
Robbers Cave State Park - Wilburton
Meet up at the newly renovated lodge at 9 a.m. and decide which hike to embark upon at 9:30am. The relaxed, first hike will be along the Outdoor Classroom trail, taking about 30 minutes to complete. The second hike is along the Mountain trail. This moderate to strenuous 2.5-mile hike will take approximately two hours to complete. Coffee, water, hot cocoa and trail mix will be provided. Black-eyed peas will be served immediately following the hikes. Don't forget your binoculars and camera. Dress appropriately for a cool weather hike.
Talimena State Park - Talihina
Meet at the Ouachita Trailhead for a moderate hike. Signups begin at 9 a.m., and the first 20 people will receive tokens. The hike will open at 10am. The trail runs for 200 miles, so guests are encouraged to go as far as they like and back. Children and leashed pets are welcome. Be sure to bring your binoculars, water, snacks, appropriate clothing and a camera with extra batteries, because the cold weather drains batteries quickly.
Lake Eufaula State Park - Checotah
Meet at the Visitor Center at 10 a.m. for a 1.5 mile hike on the Chinkapin Trail. Be sure to bring your leashed pets, binoculars, a camera, water and appropriate dress for a cool-weather hike.
Arrowhead State Park - Canadian
Meet at the park office at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a moderate, 1.25 - 2 mile hike. After the first day hike is complete on the Trivia Trail, guests can choose to hike on Trail 1, up to 10 miles in length. Be sure to bring your leashed pets, binoculars, a camera, water and appropriate dress for a cool-weather hike.
