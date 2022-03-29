State Rep. Smith hosts PTSD Awareness Campout

From the time he took office, District 18 State Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar, said he wanted to do something for military veterans in Oklahoma, especially those who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder.
Now, it's about to happen.
Smith is hosting the inaugural Veterans PTSD Awareness Campout April 1-3 at Scipio Campground in Scipio in western Pittsburg County, with the event endorsed by the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
"I want to bring awareness to veterans who suffer from PTSD and suffer from mental issues through serving their country," said Smith, who is vice chairman of the House Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
"Many of our veterans come home from service to our country suffering from PTSD and other health and mental health-related effects," Smith said, referring to post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition that can result from a traumatic experience.
"Veteran suicide rates are also very high," Smith noted. "I worked with people from southeast Oklahoma to pull together an event that will give our veterans and their family members some needed support."
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report states veterans accounted for 5,989 suicides or 20.2% of all suicides among American adults in 2001. Veterans also accounted for 6,261 suicides in 2019, which represented 13.7% of suicides among U.S. adults.
Smith hopes veterans will be encouraged by the show of support and that they will also have a good time.
"I want to show them they're not alone," Smith said.
Featured speakers include Tracy Markum of Alpha Warriors Ministries; Army veteran Michael Coon, who is spearheading efforts to end veteran suicides; U.S. Sen. James Lankford; Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel and Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall.
"They're coming in at different times," Smith said.
Most of the featured speakers will be at the PTSD Awareness Campout on Saturday, he said. District 15 State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, is expected to attend Friday, said Smith. Tribal officials will also participate, he said.
They're expected to speak from a central location.
"They have a little awning out there," Smith said.
Also, the 45th Infantry Division plans a special display for veterans and their family members.
The event is not limited to those veterans with PTSD-related issues.
Smith, who is a U.S. Army veteran, said any veteran in the state and their family members are invited to attend what he hopes will become an annual campout. Smith, who said many families have a member with PTSD, said the event is open to all, since the goal is is to raise awareness.
"Everybody's welcome to come down," Smith said.
He is hopeful the PTSD Awareness Campout will expand in the future; he considers the Scipio Campground an ideal site to hold the event.
"They have 32 miles of trails" that can be used for hiking and can also accommodate four-wheelers and motorcycles, he said.
Normally, the fee is $10 for a daily pass.
"They waived it for this," Smith said.
The event includes dinner Friday night, along with breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday and a Sunday breakfast.
Those wanting to attend are asked to RSVP by March 29 by calling Smith at 918-429-5334 or 918-429-8943.
To get to the site from McAlester, Smith said head west on U.S. Highway 270, then turn north on Cabiness Road and continue for approximately eight miles.
"It goes directly to it," said Smith, who added there will be signs posted along the way.
Sponsors include Sam Wampler of Freedom Ford in McAlester, real estate agent Kevin Beaty of Keller Williams SEOK, Pruett Food Stores, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Eufaula Chapter, Scipiotrails.org and the Force 50 Foundation.
Smith, who was elected to the District 18 post in 2019, served two stints in the U.S. Army, first from 1989-1991, then again from 1996-2000. He's glad his hopes to host an event for veterans and their families is about to happen.
"It's finally come to fruition," said Smith.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
