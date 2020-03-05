Local officials discussed issues and policies with the leader of the state’s medical marijuana authority in a meeting at the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Director Travis Kirkpatrick traveled to McAlester to meet with local law enforcement officers about how things are progressing at the agency.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers had a question regarding the policy of the Pittsburg County commissioners when the county receives a request from a medical marijuana business wanting to locate in non-municipalities in the county.
“We have no policy on zoning in the county,” Rogers said.
He showed Kirkpatrick a letter that states the county’s position in providing the certification that’s sent to the OMMA.
“As of the date of this certification, Pittsburg County has no planning or zoning commission, or other body, and accordingly has enacted no building or zoning ordinances, safety, fire, electrical, plumbing, waste or other codes, rules or regulations that would affect an applicant seeking certification from this county,” the letter of certification states.
However, applicants for Certificates of Compliance must contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the letter notes.
“Additionally, this county makes no representation regarding the specific location of the business identified on the Certificate of Compliance form and merely certifies that the county has no applicable codes, rules or regulations that would affect a business located on unincorporated land in Pittsburg County,” it concludes.
Rogers asked if the form was adequate and Kirkptarick told him it was. He mentioned the requirement that the state Fire Marshal’s office must be contacted.
“There’s a provision in the state law that allows the state Fire Marshal to step in,” Kirkpatrick said. That’s to make sure the building is safe.
Commissioners’ Clerk Sandra Crenshaw estimated Thursday that the county has given out from 70-to-80 copies of the letter to those who need a certificate of compliance for medial marijuana from the county since the requirement began.
Kirkpatrick met Wednesday with a group including Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, McAlester Police Chief Gary Wansick, Police Capt. Kevin Hearod, Undersheriff Frankie McClendon. Deputy Mike Coffman and Rogers.
OMMA Dep. Director Dr. Kelly Williams also met with the group.
“We want to get out and meet with some of our licensees, meet with stakeholders and law enforcement,” said Kirkpatrick. It’s part of a new outreach policy to visit communities around the state.
“This will be our first one,” said Kirkpatrick, who became the new OMMA director Jan. 22 after previously serving as interim director.
He considers reopening the agency’s call center one of his major achievements, with the center now taking approximately 300 calls a day.
Kirpatrick also spoke of challenges with the state’s medical marijuana industry.
“One of the biggest things to affect law enforcement is compliance,” Kirkpatrick said. “We hired a compliance manager and we created a plan.”
He said he has eight compliance staff to handle 9,000 licenses.
One of the changes regards how medical marijuana inspections will be handled.
“We’ve got 55 food sanitarians,” said Kirkpatrick, referring to Oklahoma State Department of Health food inspectors. Food inspections are required because medical marijuana dispensaries also sell marijuana-edibles.
He said the plan is to use the sanitarians to inspect marijuana dispensaries. OMMA expects to contract with Oklahoma and Tulsa counties for their participation, because they have their own food inspection systems.
Kirkpatrick said sanitarians will inspect the entire medical marijuana operation — not just edibles.
“They’re the body and we’re the brain,” Kirkpatrick said, adding that the agency is doing lots to build that framework.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
