State auditor reports Haskell County Sheriff’s Office misappropriated cash bonds

A state auditor’s report released earlier this month regarding misappropriated cash bonds at the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office is now being reviewed as part of a criminal investigation.
Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s office on May 4 released a report that states between July 2016 and August 2019, Monica (Mona) Ellison, who was then the HCSO Administrative Assistant and Financial Deputy “misappropriated 56 cash bond transactions totaling more than $25,000.”
“Ellison resigned from her position in August 2019,” the audit states. “SA&I conducted an interview with Ellison to discuss the concerns covered in this report. She was unable to provide an explanation for the undeposited funds and obtained legal counsel subsequent to our interview.”
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said he asked for the audit more than two years ago and will now review the findings for any possible criminal violations after the State Auditor’s Office released its report.
“An audit just says money’s missing,” Sullivan said. “It doesn’t say whether or not there’s been an embezzlement or anything else and that takes a criminal investigation.”
Sullivan said Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner asked him to request the audit.
“He found what he believed was discrepancies in his account and asked me to request an audit,” Sullivan said.
The audit centered around the collection of cash bonds and other miscellaneous fees under Ellison’s purview.
According to the report, once Ellison received those funds, the collected funds should then be remitted to the county treasurer and deposited into the Official Depository Account as directed by state statute.
“Once funds are deposited, vouchers are to be issued to remit the cash bonds to the Haskell County Court Clerk, or to the arresting agency to be applied to the inmate’s court case costs,” the report states.
The report states between July 1, 2016 and August 31, 2019, the HCSO collected $112,705 in cash bonds with only $87,436 actually deposited into the ODA.
“Ellison was the employee primarily responsible for the collection and deposit of cash bonds received by the Sheriff’s Office,” the report states. “She was responsible for all phases of the cash bond process including collection, receipting, posting, depositing, and reconciling. Ellison was also responsible for removing and processing virtually all funds from the HCSO safe.”
One example used in the report shows a receipt for a $5,000 cash bond received by an inmate was written on March 2, 2018 and was removed three days later by “officer 515” which was the number assigned to Ellison.
A deposit ticket dated March 15, 2018 prepared by Ellison shows only $2,000 was deposited under the same inmate’s name.
Another example shows a cash bond of $834 collected from an inmate jailed by the Town of McCurtain was received by Ellison with no record located of the $834 being ever deposited into the ODA.
Sullivan said the criminal investigation is underway with a charging decision to be made soon after.
The full audit can be viewed at www.sai.ok.gov/docs/press/Haskell_County_Sheriff_Web_Final.pdf
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
