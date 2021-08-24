A state agency shut down a disposal well near Quinton as part of their investigation into recent seismic activity, including a Tuesday 3.7-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Pittsburg County.
The Oklahoma Geological Survey recorded the earthquake at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday with the epicenter just south of Quinton.
Matt Skinner, public information officer for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, said the commission was double-checking Tuesday for any active fracking operations in the area as their data shows no active operations near the Quinton area.
“But we’re trying to be double sure, however, we do have a disposal well,” Skinner said.
Skinner said the well was shut-in Aug. 16.
He said the well is not disposing into the Arbuckle, which the commission limited disposals into the formation in 2017.
“The Arbuckle disposal wells are the ones identified by seismologists as the ones most at risk for producing seismicity,” Skinner said.
Skinner said the commission was looking into the possibility “that there may be communication with the Arbuckle, even though they plugged back.”
“We are going to continue our investigation, but that well for now has been shut down,” Skinner said. “It remains an open investigation.”
Skinner said the company that owns the well is cooperating with the commission in its investigation.
According to the United States Geological Survey’s Shakemap, Tuesday's tremor was felt as far away as Pawhuska and Union City with the majority feeling the quake between Wilburton and Eufaula.
Data from the USGS shows 32 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 2.0 have been recorded in the Quinton area in the past 30 days with the 3.7 being the largest of the latest swarm.
The magnitude of the quake matches the strength of a quake that occurred in August 2019 where the OCC halted a well completion operation.
A seismic recording station was installed near Quinton by OGS after the series of seismic events near the town recorded in 2019 with other stations located near Wilburton, Stigler, Dustin, Clayton, and Centrahoma.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.