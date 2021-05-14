It only took a couple of minutes for the city council to move on following a request by Ward 5 City Councilor Billy Jack Boatright to reconsider McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak's new contract.
A meeting agenda item for the council's Tuesday night meeting called for the council to "Discuss and reconsider City Manager Pete Stasiak's contract for the fiscal year 2020-2021 and fiscal year 2021-2022."
City councilors who were present at the time had previously voted unanimously at their April 27 meeting to offer Stasiak the new contract for the upcoming 2021-2022 Fiscal Year, which begins July 1 and extends through June 30, 2022. Following the offer, Stasiak accepted the contract.
Boatright later asked for his request to reconsider the contract to be placed on the city council's Tuesday night meeting agenda.
Included in the new contract is a 4% increase in Stasiak's base pay — raising it from the previous amount of $138,000 annually to $143,520. It's set to go into effect July 1, 2021, the first day of the new fiscal year.
During this week's meeting, Boatright said he wanted the city council to reconsider Stasiak's new contract.
"I'm catching lots and lots of calls from city employees complaining about the rate increase we gave the city manager and the rate increase that he negotiated with them," Boatright said.
"At the time I agreed to a percentage increase for the city manager, I didn't know the city employees' were half that amount," Boatright continued. "So I'm just asking that we bring this back to the table, even if we talk about it now or we talk about it in executive session, I don't care."
Boatright then made a motion that the city council bring Stasiak's new contract back for reconsideration. His motion failed when no other city councilor seconded it.
Mayor John Browne then addressed Boatright.
"I don't think you understand how this raise, how the city employee's raises work," Browne said. "They are getting a 2% COLA raise," he said, referring to a cost-of-living adjustment. Browne indicated most employees will get a 2% merit increase as well.
"They are getting the same 4% the city manager got," said Browne.
"The other thing to keep in mind is we already approved this contract for the city manager and part of the contract is if we end that contract without cause, he gets paid," Browne continued. He said the city manager would still get paid for a year if the city council decided to end the contract without cause.
Browne said Thursday the 2% merit pay for employees is an average. Some may get a little less and some may get a little more, he said.
The mayor said he was referring at this point to the city's non-uniformed employees. Negotiations for new contracts with the police and firefighters unions for the upcoming fiscal year are still underway.
Stasiak did not get a raise for the current 2020-2021 Fiscal Year when he signed last year's contract. His base pay remained at the same $138,000 level set for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, that started on July 1, 2019. During last year's contract negotiations, Stasiak agreed to take the same unpaid furlough days and retirement benefit contribution reductions that all city employees took at the time as the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.