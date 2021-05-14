McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.