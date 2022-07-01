Fireworks will light up the night sky at the annual Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show, which once more is presented to the public free of charge on July 4 at the Southeast Expo Center.
"Everything's going great," said McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner. "We're ready to roll."
The fireworks are set to begin shortly after dark on Monday, the Fourth of July, but gates to the Expo Center grounds will be open sooner for those who prefer to arrive early.
"Much of the community usually starts heading out at 5 or 6 p.m. to get a good spot," Sumner said.
Several food trucks have indicated they will be on the Expo Center grounds for the Fourth of July show and Sumner expected more might decide to participate as the event nears. Casidhe Morgan at the Pittsburg County commissioner's office said Domino's Pizza has confirmed it will have pizza available at the Expo during the fireworks display.
Sumner indicated the food vendors should have plenty of customers.
"There's always a good crowd of people looking for something to eat," Sumner said. Any other food vendors who want to participate in the Fourth of July event can contact him at his McAlester Tourism office or they can simply show up ay the site, he said.
McAlester's Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show is made possible through a $10,000 donation from the First National Bank and Trust, matched with another $10,000 from the city.
"We spend $20,000 on this show," Sumner said. "It's a 50-50 production between the First National Bank and the city of McAlester."
Once again this year's show will be produced by Rainbow Fireworks of Inman, Kansas.
"They did the show last year," said Sumner. "They're great to work with."
Sayer Brenner of the First National Bank said the bank is glad to participate.
"We're carrying on the tradition that Clark Bass started," Brenner said. He said the $10,000 donation came through the First National Development Corporation. "We're happy to keep donating money to the city of McAlester," said Brenner.
He personally handed the check to McAlester Vice/Mayor Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith outside the city's Tourism and Economic Development offices on Choctaw Avenue. Joining Brenner in the check presentation were Amanda Calaway, Brian Lewis and Theresa Canant.
Sumner said the bank's support is vital.
"We appreciate the First National Bank and and its years of support for the Stars and Stripes Show," he said. "Without their support, we wouldn't be able to do this."
The Southeast Expo Center and Pittsburg County Fairgrounds are at 4500 West U.S. Highway 270.
"We look forward to working with Rainbow Fireworks for the Fourth of July Celebration," said Sumner.
