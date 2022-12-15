City officials who participated in the 11th annual McAlester Stampede in Washington say they are encouraged about the future of the defense industry in the McAlester area.
The McAlester Stampede is designed to give local leaders and defense representatives an opportunity to meet personally with federal legislators as well as defense officials and personnel at the Pentagon regarding the defense industry in the McAlester area, including the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and Choctaw Defense Manufacturing.
Fourteen community leaders and defense industry representatives traveled to Washington with McAlester Defense Support Association Executive Director Steven Smith for the McAlester Stampede held Nov. 14-16, including McAlester Mayor John Browne and McAlester City Manager David Andren.
One of the takeaways from the Stampede is direct hires at McAAP are set to continue until 2025, Andren said, with city leaders hoping measures will be taken to continue it afterward. Direct hiring allows for new McAAP employees to be hired through an expedited process, bypassing the often cumbersome federal procedure.
While in Washington Stampede participants attended an event honoring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring from office at the end of December. Inhofe is the current ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, previously serving as chairman of the committee from September 2018 until February 2021.
Military leaders who attended the event included Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Mark Milley. Also present were the Secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force., the commandant of the Marine Corps and vice admiral of the U.S.Navy, city leaders said.
“To have that level of representation is huge,” said Andren. Because of his own background serving in the U.S. Air Force, Andren said he felt especially impressed to see all of that military leadership in the same room during the event honoring Sen. Inhofe.
They gathered together because Sen. Inhofe has been such a strong supporter of the military, Andren noted.
McAlester Stampede members also met with U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who attended the Inhofe event. Lankford is the ranking member on the Subcommittee of Regulatory Affairs and Federal Management.
While in Washington, they discussed how to better position McAAP for the future.
“We go up there with a plan,” Browne said. He said the McAlester contingent met with with defense personnel at the Pentagon who were experts in the areas he McAlester group wanted to discuss. Subjects discussed regarding McAAP included modernization, energy, continued employment and railroad line improvements.
Browne said Col. Mark Hammond, the McAAP commander who is a general-elect, spoke about some of the plans for the facility
“He gave us very positive news on future work coming to the plant,” Browne said, although the mayor said specific details were not provided.
Browne said modernization of utilities at the plant is in the works to make it energy self-sufficient, including the placement of a micro electric grid on the plant’s grounds.
Andren also spoke of planned upgrades at the plant.
“One of the things I took away as a real positive is there is a concern with modernization,” Andren said. That led to a question about the possibility of robots replacing some people who work at the plant.
“Just because we have a robot, that doesn’t replace a person,” Andren said. “It has to be maintained,” he said, adding that employees would be doing the maintenance.
“That ties in with modernization of the plant and more production,” he said. Andren and Browne surmised that the planned modernization at McAAP is a positive indicator for the plant’s future.
Another item of discussion centered on pay to MCAAP employees. In some areas, more of the private sector is surpassing government pay, which can make it more difficult to hire governmental employees, Browne said.
“The Pentagon and congressional delegation are aware of this,” Browne said. He expects action on how to address that issue in the future.
Andren said other discussions concerned several miles of track connecting to the McAAP gate at Haywood.
“We need to get that refurbished,” Andren said.
While no funds were promised, Browne said “We got very good information for a group that oversees the grant process.”
Andren said the group is also looking at the loss of Sen. Inhofe and his position on the House Armed Services Committee when the senator’s current term is completed at the end of the year.
“One of our big concerns is losing Senator Inhofe on defense and how is that going to affect Oklahoma,” Andren said. They noted Sen. Lankford is well aware of issues affecting McAAP, having recently toured the facility again. Lankford also recently told the News-Capital he worked to get the direct hire measure passed.
Andren sees the McAlester Stampede as continuing to build a relationship with the Pentagon.
“We already have an amazing relationship,” Andren said. He said the McAlester Defense Support Association works with a liaison in Washington that sets up the meetings which Stampede participants need to discuss the matters that are important to the group.
“What blows my mind was the level of professionalism,” Andren said. “They treated us with absolute respect. They wanted to her our ideas. They were very, very receptive about what we brought to the table.
“One of things I take pride in is a lot of states try to do what we do in McAlester, but they aren’t organized as well,” said Andren. He said some of those other entities have been directed by Washington to look to see how McAlester handles its Stampede.
What’s are Andren’s and Browne’s thoughts on the outcome of this year’s McAlester Stampede?
“It was a resounding success,” said Andren. He said he left Washington with a feeling about the McAlester Stampede that “This is absolutely necessary.”
Browne agreed.
“It’s a great investment for the city of McAlester’s future,” he said.
