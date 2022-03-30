Several community stakeholders held open and direct conversations about what they want in the next superintendent at McAlester schools.
Business leaders, city councilors, citizens, and more community stakeholders voiced their preferences in the search for McAlester Public Schools’ next superintendent during a series of focus groups Wednesday.
"This is very important to us," MPS Board of Education President Joy Tribbey after the final meeting. "We are a great group and we don't have any agendas — but we want as much input as we can get because we know how important it is."
MPS hired the Oklahoma State School Board Association to facilitate the search for the district’s next leader after Superintendent Randy Hughes announced his retirement effective at the end of this school year.
Hughes will retire after a nearly 40-year career in education that included a majority of his time spent as a teacher, coach, and administrator at McAlester.
He inherited a troubled financial situation when he started as the MPS superintendent July 1, 2016 — but the district’s CPA for the last four years recently told board members the district is in much better shape.
Community leaders on Wednesday said during the focus group they believe Hughes “righted the ship” financially and rebuilt trust with the community.
They referenced school bond propositions approved by district voters — including a a $34.9 million bond initiative for construction of a new middle school nearly 80% of voters in the MPS district approved.
“I think whoever walks in is walking into a better situation than the previous superintendent,” Shared Blessings Director of Operations Joey Clark said.
Stephanie Hyder, director of strategic initiatives and executive search searches for OSSBA, told stakeholders the superintendent search process will focus on making sure the district gets the right person moving forward.
Hyder said the process includes an online survey — which is available on the McAlester Public Schools website until Friday — to identify characteristics and qualifications important to stakeholders in the next superintendent.
OSSBA will facilitate the process through collecting input and sending applications to board members. Board members will review applicants and research each on their own before the ultimate decision comes before the board.
Hyder said applications will be accepted until April 14. She said each application is immediately sent to board members so they can research them before bringing their top finalists to a candidate review meeting to determine which applicants will be interviewed.
She said interviews will likely take place in May and the board should be on track to vote on a hire after that process.
Hyder told stakeholders the Wednesday meeting focused on getting input on the district’s strengths, challenges, opportunities, and important qualities or characteristics they seek in the next superintendent.
Former school board member Mike Sossamon said the district’s facilities have become a strength after recent renovations and consolidating campuses with the ongoing construction of the new middle school and event center. He also referenced the district’s athletics success.
Cara Bland a Puterbaugh Foundation board member, said several entities support the district’s endeavors in education and fine arts.
City of McAlester councilor Weldon Smith said community members are committed to beautification and improving the area before saying a new shopping center and other projects give the area momentum for the future.
“It’s a good place to be,” Smith said.
Stakeholders also discussed challenges of missing out on ad valorem tax revenue because some McAlester residences sit outside the school district boundaries.
They also referenced a recent reduction in enrollment due in part to parents and students opting for virtual education options.
But they said virtual education is also an opportunity — as are expanding on the thriving internship partnerships, aviation program, career tech opportunities, and more.
Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker said the most important characteristic for the next superintendent is authentic integrity.
“We all strive for integrity, but it needs to be through and through and not just on the surface,” he said.
Stakeholders said the next district leader should work with the business community and local government, listen to teachers for inout on decisions, and understand fiduciary responsibility to the citizens.
Some indicated a preference for someone who cared about southeast Oklahoma so they would stick around longer.
Community members at a later meeting indicated they hope the next superintendent is experienced in academics and involved in the community.
They also wanted the superintendent to be transparent and remain accountable in the district's fiduciary responsibilities.
Some discussed the importance of the next superintendent being a visionary and being creative in maintaining sustainability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.