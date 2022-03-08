St. Patrick's Day Festival to bring fun downtown

A St. Patrick's Day festival is set to offer live music, games, and a lot more.
Jeremy Beaver said organizers hope community members come enjoy a fun atmosphere in the upcoming St. Patrick's Day Festival set for Saturday, March 12 along Choctaw Avenue near Spaceship Earth Coffee.
"We just want people to have fun and enjoy it," Beaver said.
The event is sponsored by the McAlester Makers, Inc., which partnered with local brewery BierKraft to host the St. Patrick's Day-theme festivities — including live music, Irish beer, games and more.
Festivities will be held late afternoon and evening on Saturday with live music, Irish food and BierKraft's biergarten along Choctaw Avenue near Spaceship Earth Coffee.
An after party is set to feature Kyle Reid and The Low Swingin’ Chariots set to start performing at 8 p.m.
Kyle Reid leads the Low Swingin’ Chariots in a revelry of original swing and jazz tunes that blend classic standards with hot accents of the rhythm section and the sweet melodies of the brass section.
"It's going to be one of a kind," Beaver said.
Organizers said anyone is welcome to attend the festivities.
A biergarten will be available via BierKraft, the McAlester brewery that hosts a variety of themed festivities and is listed on Oklahoma's Craft Beer Trail.
BierKraft germinated from William Shawn Scott and BJ Howell talking about the potential of opening a brewery while they attended a St. Patrick’s Day Party — and they officially opened BierKraft in December 2020 at 925 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester.
The brewery is known for its traditional style beers brewed on site, while non-alcoholic beverages like root beer and lemonade are also popular drinks made in-house. BierKraft also offers Ukraine, Swiss, aged cheddar, and goat cheese with accoutrements, Landjäger sausage, and pretzels served with pimento cheese or mustard.
Spaceship Earth Coffee started after Adam Gronwald moved back to McAlester in 2012 and later partnered with Beaver in forming the coffee roastery. Owners have said they wanted a place that made fresh-roasted coffee in McAlester
The roastery offers specialty coffee, its own bags of coffee beans, — and much more, like trivia nights and live music.
Spaceship Earth Coffee — located at 345 Choctaw Ave. — will also host "pastries, sliders and trivia" on Thursday, March, with pastry orders delivered by Le Salt and Sliders from The Yardbird served at 6 p.m. just before trivia. The roastery will also host breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Friday.
More information is available by following Spaceship Earth Coffee and BierKraft
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.