Lenten Soup Luncheon served from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Fridays during Lent at St. John’s Catholic Church in McAlester. Donations accepted.
Paul Ray Johnson passed away on March 3, 2020, in Medford, Oregon, after a short illness. Paul was born on March 2, 1930, in Ashland, where he grew up and attended high school. After graduation, Paul went on to work for the Frito-Lay Company until he retired in 1990. Paul was preceded in dea…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.