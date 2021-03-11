Prosecution and defense attorneys making final arguments in the trial of McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner both suggested actions jurors should take after hearing all the evidence in the case.
Lead prosecutor Isaac Shields, of Rogers County, suggested jurors "send a message' to Wagner by convicting him and sending him to jail.
If they didn't want to send him to jail, Shields suggested that jurors should assess a fine.
Wagner's defense attorney David Smith, of Norman, who contended Wagner never should have been charged with two misdemeanor offenses in the first place, suggested jurors send a different message, this one to prosecutors and police.
"Let him walk out of the courthouse a free man," Smith said during the course of the trial.
In the end, they both got a bit of what they asked.
On Thursday night, Pittsburg County jurors found Wagner not guilty of a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer — which called for a possible sentence of up to a year in jail upon conviction.
On a second misdemeanor count, jurors found Wagner guilty of false reporting of a crime, assessing him a $500 fine, with no jail time.
The six-person jury, consisting of four women and two men, deliberated for almost and hour and 45 minutes before returning with their verdicts, with jurors beginning deliberations at 9:15 p.m. and returning to announce the verdicts at 10:57 p.m.
Shields and fellow prosecutor George Gibbs left the courtroom soon after the verdicts were announced, while Wagner and his defense team took a few extra minutes as Wagner emotionally thanked his attorneys for their defense of him during the nearly week-long trial at the Pittsburg County Courthouse in McAlester.
Smith and former Cleveland County Associate District Judge Rod. D. Ring, both of Norman, formed Wagner's defense team.
"I had two very good friends who came in here and did everything they could for me," Wagner said. "I can't thank them enough."
While Smith would have liked to have won both cases, he said "The main thing was the obstruction. We don't agree with count two. Overall, we're pleased they did not put him in jail."
On the obstruction charge, Wagner was accused of obstructing McAlester Police Lt. Bobby Cox in the performance of his official duty by failing to obey Cox's "lawful commands and/or willfully attempting to delay the McAlester Police Department's execution of a search warrant" at a residence on Cardinal Lane on Sept. 15, 2020.
It revolved around the 2020 incident when McAlester firefighters extinguished what was called a grease fire in the kitchen at the residence. During a walk-through to make sure the fire had been extinguished and no one else was inside, McAlester Fire Marshall Clint Armstrong reported seeing alleged drug paraphernalia.
That prompted Cox to contact other law enforcement officers, including Walker Stewart, then with the District 18 District Attorney's Task Force, and Pittsburg County Deputy Randy Hass, with Stewart starting the process of obtaining a search warrant.
Wagner testified he was summoned to the scene to represent his clients, including property owners Gail and Shirley Donaldson and their daughter, Bonnie Bogard, none of whom lived at the residence.
Video played to jurors of interactions between Cox and Wagner that led to the obstruction charge lasted 89 seconds.
During the interactions, Wagner is seen asking Cox "What's going on?" and "Is this a standoff?'" Cox testified the remarks angered him and he ordered Wagner to leave— which Wagner did. He returned later to ask to see the search warrant after Walker obtained one, but Cox refused to show it to him or the Donaldsons. Police maintained they were only required to show it to the residence's occupants.
Before jurors began deliberations, attorneys presented closing arguments, with Gibbs going first for the prosecution.
"Lt. Cox was the officer in charge of a crime scene," Gibbs said. "Firefighters are running around.
"He (Cox) gave that defendant a lawful order he should leave." A few hours later, that defendant came back, Gibbs said.
"It doesn't matter what he was trying to do for his client," said Gibbs. "He committed a crime. I ask that you find the defendant guilty."
Smith told the jurors they did not have to do what the state wants.
"If the government wants to take someone's liberty, you have the right to say 'no,'" Smith said. They know if they can get rid of all the lawyers, they can do whatever they want, he added.
He said some don't like Wagner because he's a strong advocate for his clients and makes sure law enforcement follows the rules.
"They're tired of Brecken Wagner. He's a pain in their neck," Smith said.
The defense team played a video of the Cardinal Lane incident, with Cox ordering Wagner off the property, telling him "if you don't go, I'll have you arrested." Smith noted the video showed Wagner was walking away at the time. "He's leaving already," Smith said.
"If that is a crime, what has happened to this country, if you can't ask the police 'what's going on?'" said Smith. "There's not one reason the property owners and their lawyer can't stand on their own property and ask what's going on."
"There is somebody here who does represent the people," Smith said. "Do you know who it is?" Pointing toward the jurors he said "It's you — and you."
"You've got to send that message," said Smith, advocating for acquittal.
"We proved over and over again personal animosity," said Smith, referring to the feelings he maintained some have toward Wagner. "He gets in the way. He makes their job harder sometime. He's a pain in the neck. Sometimes that's a lawyer's job."
"This is not a popularity contest," Smith said. "It's not a beauty contest.
"Look at the way they orchestrated his arrest," said Smith, relating that six law enforcement officers had showed up to arrest Wagner at the Pittsburg County Courthouse, handcuffed him and escorted him outside to take him to jail after the two misdemeanor charges were filed last November.
"Imagine his humiliation. That's the whole point," Smith said.
"Brecken Wagner has made a career of standing up for people, as much as they try to trash him — and I am proud to stand up for him," Smith concluded.
Shields, completing the prosecution's closing arguments, referenced some of Smith's statements, including the jury's right to tell the government "no."
"We asked you if you would follow the law," Shields said. Just because they have the power does not absolve jurors of the obligation to follow the law, he maintained.
Referring to Smith, Shields said "He wants this to be about 'Cops vs. Brecken Wagner, the Champion of Justice.'"
Shields referred to the punishment phase of the proceedings if jurors convicted Wagner.
"If you want to send a message to him, put him in jail for a period of time, for a week or a month," Shields said. If jurors don't put Wagner in jail, they could fine him, said Shields.
The false reporting of a charge misdemeanor count accused Wagner of calling a MPD dispatcher to complain police were trespassing on the property at Cardinal Lane during the 2020 incident.
Smith contended Wagner's purpose in phoning a police dispatcher that day to report police were trespassing was simply to make a record of what occurred.
Prosecutors Shields and Gibbs disagreed, maintaining Wagner was trying to cause a police action by forcing them to leave the premises.
Shields and Gibbs of the District 12 District Attorney's Office in Rogers County were appointed to the case after District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan, of McAlester, recused his officer from handling the case.
Cherokee County Special District Judge Jerry Moore, a former district attorney, presided over the trial after members of the judiciary in Pittsburg County recused themselves from hearing the case, since as an attorney, Wagner is an officer of the court at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
After jurors left the courtroom, Judge Moore assessed the penalty of the $500 fine, completing the punishment phase of the proceedings at the request of Wagner's attorneys.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
