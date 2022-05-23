McAlester city councilors planned to hold another special city council meeting in their quest to find a new city manager.
City councilors planned to meet at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall and then go into a closed executive session to interview two prospective McAlester city manager candidates. Once the council votes to go into executive session, city councilors are expected to conduct the interviews in the Council Conference Room on the second floor of City Hall.
"We've scheduled an hour for each candidate," said McAlester Mayor John Browne, with time also set aside for discussion.
The meeting agenda then calls for the city council to reconvene in an open session in the Council Chambers "to consider and act to authorize the city attorney to begin negotiations with city manager applicant."
Browne said it's uncertain if the council will vote to begin negotiations to hire a new city manager following the Wednesday night meeting, but the item is on the agenda in case the council takes that option.
Browne called Wednesday night's meeting along with a similar special meeting held Monday night when city councilors were set to interview two other prospective city manager candidates. City councilors set aside an hour to interview each city council applicant.
Applicants are seeking the job currently held by City Manager Pete Stasiak, who earlier this year informed city councilors of his intent to retire, effective June 30. Stasiak said he wanted to give the city council plenty of time to fill the city manager's position before he left office.
Browne said the city received a total of 11 applicants for the city manager's post, with the application window now closed. Five applicants did not reach the minimum qualifications and another applicant provided incomplete information, he said.
Six applicants reached the minimum qualifications for the city manager's position, Browne said.
"We picked four of the six to interview," he said.
City councilors contracted with Oklahoma Municipal Management Services to conduct the candidate search for a new McAlester city manager.
"They've done a good job and presented a good list of candidates," Browne said. "We have four good candidates."
