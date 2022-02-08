Special Highway TIF meeting set for Shops at McAlester project

A special meeting of the McAlester Southside Area Reinvestment Committee is set to hear an update on construction of the Shops at McAlester project, along with discussion and possible action on amending the project plan.
The meeting is set for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Members of the McAlester Southside Area Reinvestment Committee, also called the Highway TIF Committee, helped form the Tax Increment Financing District that is being utilized for the project.
Developer Burk Collins or one of his representatives is expected to be in McAlester to address the committee during the meeting, said McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour. The proposed amendment, if accepted, would modify the current agreement to allow the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County to temporarily begin collecting their shares of the sales taxes generated from the site until the shopping center is full, Ridenour said.
Current plans call for developer Burk Collins and Company to have four of the major stores at the site ready to turn over the businesses this month. They include Hobby Lobby, which constructed its own building, along with TJ Maxx, Ross Dress for Less and Burkes Outlet. A number of other businesses are also expected to locate at the site of the new retail shopping center, at Fourteenth Street and U.S.Highway 69, when construction is complete
Through the original TIF agreement,Collins agreed to construct the shopping center and to add a highway traffic signal at his own expense. In return, he is to collect the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County's sales taxes from the shopping center for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
"His intention was to open all the stores at once," Ridenour said. However, no one then could have predicted the setbacks that would result from the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply side shortages and other outside matters, Ridenour noted.
Under terms of the current agreement, the countdown for the five years or the $5.5 million is set to begin with the sale of the first item from the first business to open at the site. Members of the TIF Committee previously heard a request from Collins in 2021 asking to set back the time when the countdown begins to when the major stores were delivered as complete, projected then as mid-February, 2022.
The concern then was a smaller store or restaurant might open prior to the main anchor stores, such as Hobby Lobby, meaning the five-year countdown might begin before the major stores are opened. Hobby Lobby has already announced its intention to open its McAlester store in April.
Ridenour said Collins is expected to ask Thursday that the five-year countdown be delayed until the entire shopping center is ready, along with a proposal that the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County go head and collect their portions of the sales taxes collected at the site as the individual stores open, with the five-year countdown to begin at a later date when more stores in the shopping center are up and operating.
Any modification to the previous agreement would have to go through the Southside Area Reinvestment Committee and ultimately be approved by the McAlester City Council. Ridenour said any proposed changes would also be presented to Pittsburg County commissioners.
